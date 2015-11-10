THE INDIANA FOOTBALL DIGEST'S INSIDER – 2015 PLAYOFFS VOLUME 3

BY PAUL CONDRY AND MATT KOPSEA

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Avon snapped Indianapolis Cathedral's state record 32-game playoff winning streak with a 37-34 double overtime triumph over the Irish in Class 6A regional final. It was the first post-season setback for the five-time defending champions since a 21-10 loss to Evansville Reitz in the 2009 Class 4A semistate.

There will be a new state champion in Class 3A with Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's 42-10 win over the Bruins in the Sectional 29 finale.

In a battle of the last two Class 4A state champions, 2014 titlist New Palestine downed 2013 winner Columbus East, 24-14, to capture the Class 5A Sectional 14 finale.

Blackford is in the market for a new football coach after Steve Rinker stepped down after six seasons. Rinker was 9-51 with the Bruins, including a 0-10 record in 2015.

After five seasons, Russell Sumner has decided to call it quits at Danville. The Warriors were 2-8 in 2015 and 21-31 during his tenure.

Logansport will have a new face on the sidelines with the departure of Brad Urban after four seasons. Urban compiled a 7-33 record, including a 1-9 mark this past fall.

South Bend Riley and South Bend Clay are also on the lookout for new coaches with the resignation of Brian Stultz and Joe Szajko respectively. Stultz went 11-41 over five seasons with a 1-10 record in 2015, while Szajko was 24-48 over seven years, including a 1-9 mark this past season.

Mike Karpinski has stepped down at Michigan City after registering an 11-38 record over five years.

Roger Dodson has announced his resignation after 10 seasons at Greenfield-Central. His final record was 37-69, including a 4-6 record in 2015.

Winchester earned its first sectional crown with 44-28 triumph over previously unbeaten Eastbrook in the Class 2A Sectional 36 finale.

Indianapolis Howe claimed its first sectional title with a 50-10 thrashing of defending champion Triton Central in the Class 2A Sectional 38 final.

Northfield went to the winner's circle for the first time with a 24-21 win over Northfield in the Class 1A Sectional 43 finale.

Here are the private schools still alive in the tournament: South Bend St. Joseph (4A), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (4A), Indianapolis Roncalli (4A), Mishawaka Marian (3A), Culver Academy (3A), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (3A), Indianapolis Scecina (2A), Evansville Mater Dei (2A), Lafayette Central Catholic (1A), Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).

STAY TUNED

CLASS 6A SEMISTATE FINALS

Carmel (10-2) at Penn (11-1)

Avon (10-2) at Center Grove (12-0)

CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS

Mishawaka (8-3) at Fort Wayne Snider (10-1)

Westfield (7-4) at Kokomo (11-0)

Zionsville (5-6) at New Palestine (11-0)

Bloomington South (11-0) at Castle (7-4)

CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS

South Bend St. Joseph (7-5) at Lowell (12-0)

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (11-1) at Plymouth (10-2)

Delta (9-3) at Indianapolis Roncalli (8-4)

Evansville Harrison (10-2) at East Central (10-2)

CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS

Mishawaka Marian (9-3) at Culver Academy (7-5)

West Lafayette (11-1) at Bellmont (10-2)

Batesville (11-1) at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (8-3)

Brownstown Central (10-2) at Gibson Southern (12-0)

CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS

Whiting (11-1) at Bremen (7-5)

Winchester (10-2) at Woodlan (12-0)

Indianapolis Howe (9-3) at Indianapolis Scecina (7-5)

Evansville Mater Dei (12-0) at Monrovia (11-1)

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

Pioneer (12-0) at Lafayette Central Catholic (12-0)

Northfield (7-5) at Adams Central (11-1)

Indianapolis Lutheran (8-4) at North Vermillion (11-1)

Linton-Stockton (11-1) at West Washington (11-0)

AWARDS GALORE

The 2016 Griddys Awards program will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2016 at the Indianapolis Colts' Indiana Farm Bureau Center. More details will be coming for the ninth annual affair that celebrates the heroes and champions of the 2015 Indiana high school football campaign.

HIGHS AND LOWS

Here is the last time these clubs started 12-0: Center Grove (first time), Evansville Mater Dei (2014), Gibson Southern (2013), Lafayette Central Catholic (2011), Lowell (2008), Pioneer (2002), Woodlan (first time).

Last time staring 11-0: Bloomington South (1999), Kokomo (first time), New Palestine (2014), West Washington (first time).

HERE IS TO THE CHAMPIONS

Prior to 2015, here is the last time these programs won a sectional title.

CLASS 6A:* *Merrillville (2014), Penn (2014), Homestead (2006), Carmel (2014), Avon (2010), Indianapolis Cathedral (2014), Warren Central (2014), Center Grove (2014).

CLASS 5A: Mishawaka (2013), Fort Wayne Snider (2014), Westfield (2014), Kokomo (1985), Zionsville (2008), New Palestine (2014), Bloomington South (2014), Castle (2012)

CLASS 4A: Lowell (2014), South Bend St. Joseph (2011), Plymouth (2001),Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2013), Indianapolis Roncalli (2014), Delta (2009), East Central (2010), Evansville Harrison (1997)

CLASS 3A: Mishawaka Marian (2012), Culver Academy (2000), Bellmont (2011), West Lafayette (2013), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2013), Batesville (2009), Brownstown Central (2013), Gibson Southern (2013)

CLASS 2A: Whiting (1997), Bremen (2014), Woodlan (1988), Winchester (never), Indianapolis Scecina (2013), Indianapolis Howe (never), Monrovia (2014), Evansville Mater Dei (2014)

CLASS 1A: Pioneer (2014), Lafayette Central Catholic (2014), Northfield (never), Adams Central (2011), North Vermillion (2014), Indianapolis Lutheran (2014), West Washington (2012), Linton-Stockton (2014)

Prior to 2015, here is the last time these clubs won a regional title

CLASS 6A: Penn (2014), Carmel (2014), Avon (2005), Center Grove (2014)

Here is the last time these clubs were regional champions

CLASS 5A: Mishawaka (2012), Fort Wayne Snider (2014), Westfield (2013), Kokomo (never), Zionsville (2000), New Palestine (2014), Bloomington South (2014), Castle (1994)

CLASS 4A: Lowell (2009), South Bend St. Joseph (2011), Plymouth (2001), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (2013), Indianapolis Roncalli (2005), Delta (2001), East Central (2003), Evansville Harrison (never)

CLASS 3A: Mishawaka Marian (2012), Culver Academy (never), Bellmont (2008), West Lafayette (2013), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2012), Batesville (1986), Brownstown Central (2008), Gibson Southern (2013)

CLASS 2A: Whiting (1996), Bremen (2011), Woodlan (1988), Winchester (never), Indianapolis Scecina (2012), Indianapolis Howe (never), Monrovia (2014), Evansville Mater Dei (2014)

CLASS 1A: Pioneer (2014), Lafayette Central Catholic (2014), Northfield (never), Adams Central (2005), North Vermillion (2014), Indianapolis Lutheran (2014), West Washington (1994), Linton-Stockton (2013)

Here is the last time these clubs won a semistate title

CLASS 6A: Penn (2011), Carmel (2014), Avon (never), Center Grove (2008)

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Here are the all-time leaders in playoff wins (records through 11/6/15).

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 122-22 (.847)

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 114-23 (.832)

Carmel – 113-31 (.785)

Indianapolis Cathedral – 111-22 (.835)

Penn – 109-31 (.779)

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 100-31 (.763)

Indianapolis Roncalli - 99-26 (.792)

Jimtown – 98-30 (.766)

Ben Davis - 97-24 (.802)

Fort Wayne Snider – 96-32 (.750)

Sheridan – 94-27 (.777)

Hobart - 92-33 (.736)

Evansville Mater Dei - 89-31 (.742)

NorthWood - 87-33 (.725)

Warren Central - 82-24 (.774)

BEST COMBINED RECORD DURING 2014-2015 (bolded teams still active)

New Palestine (26-0), Evansville Mater Dei (26-1), North Vermillion (26-1), Columbus East (24-2), Pioneer (25-2), Penn (23-2), Bloomington South (22-2), Gibson Southern (22-2), Whiting (21-2), Carmel (23-3), Linton-Stockton (22-3), Jasper (20-4), Plymouth (21-3), Tri-Central (20-3), Brownstown Central (20-3), Tri-West (22-5), Lafayette Central Catholic (22-4), Monrovia (22-4), Andrean (21-5), Center Grove (21-4), Eastern Hancock (20-4), Evansville Reitz (20-4), Heritage Hills (20-4), Winamac (20-4), Fort Wayne Snider (20-4), Leo (20-5), Wheeler (19-4),Winchester (20-4), Woodlan (20-4), Batesville (19-4), Northeastern (18-4), Northview (18-4), West Lafayette (18-4), Kokomo (17-4).

Here are some of the playoff records for northern area conferences

Northern Indiana (20-8), Hoosier North (10-8), Summit (12-8), Northeast 8 (8-7), Great Lakes (4-4), Northern Lakes (7-7), Allen County (7-5), Three Rivers (7-9), Northwest Crossroads (5-6), Duneland (4-8), Greater South Shore (6-9), Northeast Corner (5-10)

UPS AND DOWNS

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

North Vermillion has captured nine consecutive playoff games.

New Palestine has eight tournament wins in a row.

New Palestine has won 26 games in a row.

Center Grove, Evansville Mater Dei, Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lowell, Pioneer, and Woodlan have a 12-game winning streak.

Bloomington South, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Kokomo, Monrovia, and West Washington have won 11 straight games.

ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (updated 11/7/15)

Carmel 27, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 25, Fort Wayne Snider 24, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 23, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 22, Jimtown 22, Penn 22, Indianapolis Cathedral 21, Indianapolis Ben Davis 20, Hobart 19, Sheridan 19, Evansville Mater Dei 19, Adams Central 18, Indianapolis Roncalli 18, Andrean 17, NorthWood 17, Lawrenceburg 16, Warren Central 16, East Central 16, Evansville Reitz 15, Griffith 15, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 15, Bremen 14, Jasper 13, Linton-Stockton 13, Heritage Hills 12, North Judson 12, Lowell 12, Zionsville 12, Center Grove 11, Eastbrook 11, Merrillville 11, Tri-West 11, Bloomington South 11, Brownstown Central 11, West Lafayette 11, Columbus East 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Evansville Memorial 10, Hagerstown 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, South Bend St. Joseph 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10.

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS (updated 11/7/15)

Carmel 18, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 18, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 18, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 17, Indianapolis Cathedral 17, Penn 16, Hobart 15, Ben Davis 15, Sheridan 14, Fort Wayne Snider 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Evansville Mater Dei 12, Jimtown 12, Center Grove 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 10, Adams Central 10, South Putnam 10, Bloomington South 9, Heritage Hills 9, Tri-West 9, Warren Central 8, Bremen 8, Linton-Stockton 8, Andrean 8, Columbus East 8, Evansville Memorial 7, Franklin Central 7, West Lafayette 7.

ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS (updated 11/7/15)

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 15, Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 13, Indianapolis Cathedral 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 11, Penn 10, Sheridan 10, Ben Davis 10, Carmel 10, Hobart 9, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 8, Warren Central 8, Fort Wayne Snider 6, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Andrean 6, Tri-West 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 5, NorthWood 5, Evansville Mater Dei 5, Bremen 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, South Bend St. Joseph 4, Bloomington South 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Jasper 3, Lowell 3, Southridge 3, Tipton 3, West Lafayette 3, Zionsville 3.

ALL-TIME STATE CHAMPIONS (updated 11/7/15)

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 12, Indianapolis Cathedral 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 11, Sheridan 9, Indianapolis Roncalli 8, Warren Central 8, Ben Davis 8, Carmel 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 6, Penn 5, Franklin Central 4, Hobart 4, Tri-West 4, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 4, Jimtown 4, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Andrean 2, Blackford 2, Bloomington South 2, Bremen 2, Brownsburg 2, Castle 2, Columbus East 2, Evansville Reitz 2, Goshen 2, Indianapolis Scecina 2, Lawrenceburg 2, North Montgomery 2, West Lafayette 2, Zionsville 2.

WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded indicates still playing) (Through 11/7/15)

Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 395, Russ Radtke (New Prairie) 330,*Mike Gillin (Indian Creek) 299, Bob Gaddis (Columbus East) 277, Mo Moriarity (Bloomington South) 273, Rick Wimmer (Fishers) 241, Tim Roth (Winamac) 235, Bruce Scifres (Indianapolis Roncalli) 232, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 229, Rick Streiff (Indianapolis Cathedral) 228, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 228, John Broughton (Pendleton Heights) 226, Scott Mannering (Lewis Cass) 223, Leroy Marsh (Munster) 218, George Gilbert (Tri-Central) 214, Mike Johnson (Pioneer) 214, Jim Davis (North White) 208,Vince Lorenzano (Indianapolis Bishop Chatard) 208, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 207, Grant Zgunda (Delta) 204, Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 200,Kevin O'Shea (Lafayette Central Catholic) 199, Mark Bless (Avon) 199, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 196, Brian Moore (Lafayette Jeff) 187, Brett Colby (Kokomo) 187, Bart Curtis (Mishawaka) 185, John Hendryx (Knox) 181, Kirk Kennedy (Franklin County) 179,Sherwood Haydock (Woodlan) 165, Jeff Cain (Whiting) 162,Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 162, Herb King (Rockville) 160, *Tim Able (Triton Central) 152.

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 400:Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 395

CLOSING IN ON 300:Mike Gillin (Indian Creek) 299

CLOSING IN ON 200:Mark Bless (Avon) 199, Kevin O'Shea (Lafayette Central Catholic) 199