Game Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 18

5 Things To Watch

Alec Pierce. Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne said on Thursday he told Pierce he saw the second-round pick hit the rookie wall, and challenged him to get over it in Week 18. But Pierce has had plenty of encouraging moments during his rookie season, including a handful of catches on deep shots. He enters Week 18 with 38 catches for 551 yards and two touchdowns; for what it's worth, Wayne had 27 catches for 345 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie in 2001.

"You just have to find a way to keep pushing," Wayne said. "But I enjoy being around him. The guy is a hard worker. He wants to be good."

Jelani Woods. Woods enters the final game of his rookie season with 24 catches on 36 targets for 303 yards with three touchdowns – but turn on the tape, and you see a fluid athlete who's both capable of boxing out defenders for jump balls and rumbling for acres of YAC with the ball in his hands.

"Rookie year is not easy – it's a long season and he continues to bring it every single day," quarterback Nick Foles said last week. "He's going to be a great player in this league."

Bernhard Raimann. Raimann has held his own since being re-inserted into the Colts' starting lineup in early November. Since Week 9, Raimann has the NFL's second-highest Pro Football Focus pass block grade (75.2) among rookie offensive linemen; in that span, his 76.5 overall PFF grade ranks 18th out of 85 tackles. The Colts will have time for a full evaluation of Raimann's rookie year in the offseason, but his progress in the second half of 2022 has been encouraging.

"He's battled," interim head coach Jeff Saturday said. "I've been really happy with his progress."

Rodney Thomas II. Thomas will be playing for his good friend Damar Hamlin when he takes the field on Sunday for the final game of a remarkable rookie season. Thomas, the No. 239 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leads the Colts with three interceptions, and quarterbacks have just a 57.4 passer rating when targeting him in coverage.

"My only two focuses, my only two goals," Thomas said on Wednesday, after he visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, "are Damar and the Texans this weekend."