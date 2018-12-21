Terry Hutchens, Former Colts Beat Reporter, Passes Away

Terry Hutchens, who covered the Indianapolis Colts for the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel and the Indianapolis News for seven seasons in the 1980s and 90s, passed away Friday. He was 60.

Dec 21, 2018 at 04:08 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

terry-hutchens
Photo via CNHI Sports Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As Terry Hutchens wrote in his final "With The Colts" column in the Indianapolis News Sept. 15, 1995: "It's never easy to say goodbye."

And today, for many, it certainly wasn't easy to say goodbye to Terry Hutchens.

Hutchens, who covered the Indianapolis Colts for the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel and the Indianapolis News for seven seasons in the 1980s and 90s, died Friday. He was 60.

Hutchens passed away four days after he was critically injured in a car crash in Fishers, Ind., according to the Indianapolis Star.

"My thoughts and prayers are with longtime Indiana sports journalist and former Colts beat man Terry Hutchens and his family," Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hutchens, an Indiana University graduate, began his career covering the Colts with the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel before moving to the same beat with the Indianapolis News. After seven seasons on the Colts beat, Hutchens began covering high school sports late in 1995.

But perhaps Hutchens will most be known for his time covering the Indiana Hoosiers basketball and football programs. He spent almost 28 years with the Indianapolis News/Indianapolis Star, and took on the IU beat for CNHI Sports Indiana, "a conglomeration of 13 newspapers and websites throughout the state," in 2016.

"A renowned sports writer, Terry was recognized with numerous awards and distinctions during his career," Hutchens' obituary reads. "Most notably, Terry was a five-time recipient of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Indiana Sports Writer of the Year Award. Terry also wrote nine books on Indiana sports —includingRising From the Ashes: The Return of Indiana Basketball, and three children's books for the youngest IU and Purdue fans."

Hutchens is survived by his wife Susan, mother Dena, sister Kelly and two sons: Bryan and Kevin.

His family has asked those who have been impacted by Hutchens to share their memories by clicking here. Also, those who want to make a gift in Hutchens' memory can do so with donations to the Holy Spirit Geist Athletic Department and the Indiana University Media School.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

Carson Wentz Takes Another Step Forward, But Focus Remains On Team

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz put in one of the best overall performances of his career in Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, registering single-game career-highs in passing yards, passer rating and yards-per-attempt. But the final team result was an overtime loss, which is Wentz's focus moving forward.
news

By The Numbers: Ravens 31, Colts 25 (2021 Week 5)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Patience Pays Off For Mo Alie-Cox In First Two-Touchdown Performance

Mo Alie-Cox knew big plays were coming his way this season — he just had to wait for the right opportunities. That patience paid off Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as the big tight end hauled in a single-game career-best two touchdown receptions in Indy's big road win.
news

Colts Rediscover Offensive Identity To Claim First Win Of 2021

The Indianapolis Colts' offense wants to establish the run in order to open up the rest of the playbook — something that didn't come to fruition in the team's first three games. But Sunday's road win over the Miami Dolphins saw an at-times dominant rushing attack for the Colts, helping Indy earn its first win of the season.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (2021 Week 4)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising