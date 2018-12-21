Terry Hutchens, Former Colts Beat Reporter, Passes Away

Hutchens, an Indiana University graduate, began his career covering the Colts with the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel before moving to the same beat with the Indianapolis News. After seven seasons on the Colts beat, Hutchens began covering high school sports late in 1995.

But perhaps Hutchens will most be known for his time covering the Indiana Hoosiers basketball and football programs. He spent almost 28 years with the Indianapolis News/Indianapolis Star, and took on the IU beat for CNHI Sports Indiana, "a conglomeration of 13 newspapers and websites throughout the state," in 2016.

"A renowned sports writer, Terry was recognized with numerous awards and distinctions during his career," Hutchens' obituary reads. "Most notably, Terry was a five-time recipient of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Indiana Sports Writer of the Year Award. Terry also wrote nine books on Indiana sports —includingRising From the Ashes: The Return of Indiana Basketball, and three children's books for the youngest IU and Purdue fans."

Hutchens is survived by his wife Susan, mother Dena, sister Kelly and two sons: Bryan and Kevin.