2019 Colts Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 13

INDIANAPOLIS — The game may be indoors, but it'll be white-out conditions as the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) host the Tennessee Titans (6-5) in Sunday's white-out theme at Lucas Oil Stadium .
Losers of three of their last four games, the Colts look to bounce back into the win column in a critical intra-division matchup. Both teams sit with the same record, a game behind the AFC South's first-place Houston Texans, who have a tough matchup with the New England Patriots this weekend.
The winner of the Colts-Titans matchup stays very much in the playoff hunt while the loser faces a huge uphill battle over the regular season's final four weeks. Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's showdown.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
- Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET
- Indianapolis; Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV: CBS — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color) and Jay Feely (sideline)
- Radio: WFNI "1070 The Fan" and WLHK "HANK FM" — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Jim Sorgi (color) and Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media Networks — Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color)
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Colts lead, 34-15 (0-1 in the playoffs), and have won the last three matchups. The Colts have won 14 of the last 16 dating back to 2011.
- Last game — Week 2 of 2019. Colts won, 19-17.
COACHING STAFF
Colts:
- HC Frank Reich
- OC Nick Sirianni
- DC Matt Eberflus
- STC Bubba Ventrone
Titans:
- HC Mike Vrabel
- OC Arthur Smith
- DC Dean Pees
- STC Craig Aukerman
LAST WEEK
Colts:
- Lost @ Houston Texans (7-4), 20-17
Titans:
- Won vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7), 42-20
INJURY UPDATE
Colts:
- OUT — WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), RB Marlon Mack (hand)
- DOUBTFUL — N/A
- QUESTIONABLE — TE Mo Alie-Cox (thumb), WR Parris Campbell (hand), S Khari Willis (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
Titans:
- OUT — CB LeShaun Sims (ankle)
- DOUBTFUL — N/A
- QUESTIONABLE — N/A
STORYLINES/THINGS TO WATCH
- Can The Passing Game Come Alive? — The Colts haven't hit 200 net passing yards since Week 7. Injuries to top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and rookie Parris Campbell have contributed to that, but they continue to be without Hilton this week as he heals from a calf injury. They also placed starting tight end Eric Ebron on Injured Reserve this week. The Colts have had some excellent days running the ball, but that hasn't always translated to wins. They hope to get their passing game back on track against Tennessee so they can have a balanced offense.
- Containing Derrick Henry — Titans running back Derrick Henry has been awesome lately, currently ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing after running for 347 yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks alone. The Colts have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season, and since Week 5, the Colts are only allowing 76.7 rushing yards per game, which would rank first in the NFL if drawn out over the entire season.
- Bouncing Back In The Secondary — The Colts very rarely allow big plays through the air, but Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made several big plays to receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V throughout their game last Thursday night in Houston. The Titans don't offer as much of a vertical threat, but they are not to be taken lightly.
- What's On The Line? — As previously mentioned, this is one of the Colts' final five games of the regular season, and they only have one more division game remaining after this one. With the Colts and Titans tied at 6-5 and the Texans at 7-4, this all but keeps the winner in the playoff race. It would take quite a bit of help for the loser to make the playoffs.
INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
- Colts OT Anthony Castonzo vs. Titans ED Harold Landry III — In three career games against the Colts, second-year edge rusher Landry III has two sacks. With Cameron Wake landing on IR, Landry III becomes the team's top pass-rusher and gets a tough test against Castonzo this week. Likewise, Landry III's bend makes it difficult for any tackle to keep him at bay.
- Colts Interior OL vs. Titans DL Jurrell Casey/Jeffery Simmons — Quenton Nelson, Mark Glowinski and Ryan Kelly have a tall task this week when defending Casey and Simmons. Casey's résumé as one of the league's best interior defenders over the last several seasons is well documented, but the rookie Simmons has played high-quality football since debuting in Week 7.
- Colts DE Justin Houston vs. Titans OT Taylor Lewan — This is a battle of two tough, hard-nosed competitors that should wear each other out throughout the game. Houston had his six-game sack streak snapped last week and is looking to get back into the backfield to bring down an opponent's quarterback. Lewan will try and make sure Ryan Tannehill isn't that quarterback, but that's been easier said than done for tackles facing Houston this season.
- Colts CB Kenny Moore II vs. Titans WR A.J. Brown — One of the top receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown has been as good as billed, making big plays with the ball in his hands, including last week's 135-yard performance against the Jaguars. He doesn't line up in the slot as often as he did at Ole Miss, but the Colts' top corner rarely leaves the field and will likely be matched up frequently with Brown.
PROJECTED WEATHER
REFEREE ASSIGNMENT
- Head referee: Carl Cheffers (20 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 13.
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
- Over/Under: 43.5
REGULAR SEASON LEADERS
Colts:
- Passing — QB Jacoby Brissett (1,926 yards)
- Rushing — RB Marlon Mack (862 yards)
- Receiving — WR T.Y. Hilton (378 yards)
- Touchdowns — WR T.Y. Hilton (5)
- Tackles — LB Darius Leonard (71)
- Sacks — DE Justin Houston (8.0)
- Interceptions — LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore II (2)
Titans:
- Passing — QB Ryan Tannehill (1,420 yards)
- Rushing — RB Derrick Henry (991 yards)
- Receiving — WR A.J. Brown (581 yards)
- Touchdowns — RB Derrick Henry (12)
- Tackles — LB Rashaan Evans (85)
- Sacks — OLB Harold Landry III (8.0)
- Interceptions — S Kevin Byard, CB Logan Ryan (3)
COMPARING 2019 STATS
Colts:
- Total offense — 22nd (339.5 YPG)
- Scoring — 17th (22.2 PPG)
- Passing offense — 29th (195.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — Tied-7th (21)
- Running offense — 3rd (144.2 YPG)
- Third down offense — 8th (44%)
- Red zone offense — 7th (63.4%)
- Total defense — 13th (332.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 12th (20.5 PPG)
- Passing defense — Tied-16th (235.0 YPG)
- Sacks — Tied-20th (26)
- Running defense — 7th (97.0 YPG)
- Third down defense — 21st (40%)
- Red zone defense — 9th (48.4%)
- Time of possession — 6th (31:35)
- Turnover differential — 20th (-2)
Titans:
- Total offense — 24th (333.2 YPG)
- Scoring — 16th (22.3 PPG)
- Passing offense — 25th (210.4 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — 31st (43)
- Running offense — 11th (122.8 YPG)
- Third down offense — 25th (34%)
- Red zone offense — 1st (72.4%)
- Total defense — 17th (359.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense — Tied-9th (19.7 PPG)
- Passing defense — 24th (255.6 YPG)
- Sacks — 14th (30)
- Running defense — 12th (103.8 YPG)
- Third down defense — 10th (36%)
- Red zone defense — 29th (64.5%)
- Time of possession — 27th (28:31)
- Turnover differential — 9th (+4)
NOTES AND QUOTES
- Colts tight end Jack Doyle needs one receiving touchdown to pass Coby Fleener (17) and tie Ken Dilger (18) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in franchise history.
- Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri needs two converted field goals from 30-39 yards to tie Gary Anderson (181) for the second-most made field goals from that distance in NFL history.
- Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the challenge of facing Henry: "I just think his talent level and the way the offensive line is blocking for him. He's a downhill runner and has a great ability to capture the edge. He also has the ability to cut back. It's his style of running. He's hard to get down and he creates a challenge. Overall, their play-action pass is really good, their screen game is good and they are really good at the boots that complement the running game. He's a challenge every time we play him."
- This week, the Colts made the following roster moves: Signed free agent tight ends Ross Travis and Matt Lengel, waived cornerback Shakial Taylor, placed tight end Eric Ebron on Injured Reserve, signed cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. to the practice squad.
NEXT WEEK
Colts:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Titans:
- Oakland Raiders (away)