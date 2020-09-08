Tell City's Mac Webb Named Third 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Sep 08, 2020 at 07:30 AM
Mac Webb-Tell City

Indianapolis – Mac Webb of Tell City High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Webb was nominated and selected for the award after his Marksmen improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1992 by defeating Forest Park 25-0. Tell City has outscored their first three opponents 92-0.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:

Table inside Article
Region Coach/School
1 James Broyles – Kankakee Valley
2 Josh Shattuck – Elkhart
3 Paul Sade – Churubusco
4 Brett Lambert – North Judson
5 Romison Saint-Louis – Peru
6 Chuck Sorrell – South Putnam
7 Kevin O’Shea – Indpls. North Central
8 Eric Moore – Center Grove
10 Jake Meiners – East Central

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach's choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

