Colts sign S Teez Tabor, waive RB Zavier Scott with injury settlement

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 

Aug 14, 2023 at 03:11 PM
Colts Communications
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Teez Tabor and waived running back Zavier Scott with an injury settlement.

Tabor, 6-0, 201 pounds, has played in 38 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2022), Atlanta Falcons (2022), Chicago Bears (2020-21), San Francisco 49ers (2019-20) and Detroit Lions (2017-19). He has registered 50 tackles (40 solo) and nine special teams stops. Tabor has also appeared in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Lions in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida. His last name is pronounced TAY-ber.

In 2022, Tabor saw action in 10 games (one start) with the Seahawks and totaled eight tackles (five solo) and one special teams stop. He also played in one postseason contest. Tabor spent Week 1 on the Falcons' practice squad before being signed to Seattle's 53-man roster on September 15, 2022.

Scott, 6-1, 219 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 24 games (17 starts) at Maine (2020-22) and totaled 60 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns as well as 75 carries for 494 yards (6.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. Scott also contributed six kickoff returns for 129 yards (21.5 avg.).

