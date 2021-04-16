Statement From The Indianapolis Colts On Shooting At FedEx Facility

Once again, our hearts are broken by another senseless tragedy. We at the Colts are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific act that took place last night in our city. We join the entire Indianapolis community in mourning those who lost their lives and praying for all those who are or will be impacted over the weeks and months to come. We send our thoughts to our friends at FedEx who are hurting so much this morning, and we pray for their health and healing. The victims and survivors are our friends and neighbors, and one can only imagine the nightmare their families are living through this morning. But we have no doubt that our community will rally around them with the support they need to help put their lives back together and to hopefully someday find peace.