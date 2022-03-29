Colts To Induct Tarik Glenn Into Ring Of Honor In 2022

Indianapolis – Former Indianapolis tackle/guard Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2022 season. The game will be selected in May when the NFL schedule is released.

Originally selected by the Colts in the first round (19th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft, Glenn played his entire 10-year career with Indianapolis and was a member of the Super Bowl XLI championship team. He started 154 career regular season games and 13 postseason contests. A three-time Pro Bowl selection (2004-06), Glenn started every regular season and postseason game for the team across nine different seasons (1997-2002, 2004-06). As a rookie, he started all 16 regular season games at right guard before becoming a stalwart at left tackle, where he started the final 151 games (regular season and postseason) of his career.

"We're really excited about Tarik Glenn going into the Ring of Honor," said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. "He's so deserving. I spoke with Tarik and he's so excited. I know how much our fans love him. That's great news because he's a special guy."

Indianapolis registered a 1,000-yard rusher in nine of Glenn's 10 seasons with the team. Running back Edgerrin James led the league in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons (1999 and 2000). The Colts had a 1,000-yard receiver in eight of Glenn's seasons and wide receiver Marvin Harrison led the NFL in receiving yards two times (1999 and 2002). In Peyton Manning's nine seasons (1998-2006) behind Glenn, he eclipsed 4,000 passing yards seven times. Additionally, Manning led the league in quarterback rating three times (2004-06) and was named Associated Press MVP two times (2003 and 2004).