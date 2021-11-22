1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Learn more at Colts.com/Throwback.
Sunday's game is officially a sellout, but a limited number of obstructed group tickets (minimum 10-seat purchase) are available by calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000.
The game will feature:
Honoring Hall of Famer Lenny Moore
Lenny Moore, the Hall of Fame Colts running back from 1956 to 1967, is scheduled to appear on Sunday for the first quarter Colts Alumni Spotlight. Moore, one of the greatest running backs in the history of the game, was a two-time NFL Champion (1958 & 1959), a five-time AP All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL's All-100 Team. He is one of only eight Colts to have his jersey number ("24") retired by the team.
Robert Mathis Ring of Honor Ceremony
At halftime, former Colts defensive end Robert Mathis will become the 17th inductee into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. The club's all-time sack leader (123.0), Mathis played for the Colts for 14 seasons (2003-2016) and was a Super Bowl XLI champion.He finished his career ranked 17th in league history in sacks, and his 47 sack-forced fumbles are an NFL record.
1956 "Throwback" Jerseys
The team will celebrate the Colts' rich NFL history by wearing replica uniforms of the 1956 Colts, whose roster included multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers and was led by Hall of Fame Head Coach Weeb Ewbank, a native of Richmond, Ind.
The Throwback Uniforms will have several differences from the present-day uniform:
Helmet.The now iconic Horseshoe originated on the back of the Colts helmet and will return there for the Throwback game.
Player Numbers. Numbers on the Throwback jerseys will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s. Numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform.
Stripes. The shoulder panel on the Throwback jersey, as well as player socks, will feature three classic stripes instead of the two used on the present-day uniform. The pants will sport a single stripe rather than the two used today.
Colts Cheer Throwback Uniform.The Colts Cheerleaders will wear a replica uniform reminiscent of classic cheer squad uniforms from that era.
Official Historic Logo – "Bucking Horse." A nod to the team's roots, the now familiar "Bucking Horse" logo is the team's official historic logo and will be featured in gameday elements, as well as on merchandise available to fans.
Other Historic Elements. Likewise, other elements from the team's history will be featured on merchandise available to fans.
Take a closer look at the 1956 throwback jerseys the Colts will wear for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Colts "Throwback Collection"
Fans may purchase their own Throwback gear, featuring artwork, logos and designs reminiscent of the 1956 team. The entire collection will be available at Shop.Colts.com.