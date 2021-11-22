1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

Helmet.The now iconic Horseshoe originated on the back of the Colts helmet and will return there for the Throwback game.

Player Numbers. Numbers on the Throwback jerseys will change slightly to mirror Colts uniforms from the 1950s. Numbers are also higher on the shoulder panel than the present-day uniform.

Stripes. The shoulder panel on the Throwback jersey, as well as player socks, will feature three classic stripes instead of the two used on the present-day uniform. The pants will sport a single stripe rather than the two used today.

Colts Cheer Throwback Uniform.The Colts Cheerleaders will wear a replica uniform reminiscent of classic cheer squad uniforms from that era.

Official Historic Logo – "Bucking Horse." A nod to the team's roots, the now familiar "Bucking Horse" logo is the team's official historic logo and will be featured in gameday elements, as well as on merchandise available to fans.