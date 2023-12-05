Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 13

Thirteen weeks into the NFL season, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The Colts find themselves right in the middle of things as they currently have a 7-5 record and are the sixth seed in the AFC.
As the team's playoff hopes grow, there's still a chance that they can bring home their first AFC South title since 2014 despite being swept by the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the Jaguars' home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, the Colts are just one game back of the top spot in the division.
While they have the same record as the Texans, the Colts are higher in the standings because they beat them in Week 2, giving them the head-to-head advantage. The Colts will host the Texans in Week 18 in a game that could have major playoff implications.
Here are the AFC South Standings as of December 5:
|Team
|Record
|Division Record
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|8-4
|4-1
|Indianapolis Colts
|7-5
|3-2
|Houston Texans
|7-5
|1-2
|Tennessee Titans
|4-8
|0-3
The Colts will head to Cincinnati on Sunday to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here is their full remaining schedule:
Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (7-5)
The Titans will face the Miami Dolphins on the road on Monday.
Here is the Titans' full remaining schedule:
Week 14: at Miami Dolphins (9-3)
Week 15: vs. Houston Texans (7-5)
Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
Week 17: at Houston Texans (7-5)
Week 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
The Jaguars travel to Cleveland to face the Browns this Sunday.
Here is the Jaguars' full remaining schedule:
Week 14: at Cleveland Browns (7-5)
Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
Week 16: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (1-11)
Week 18: at Tennessee Titans (4-8)
The Texans face the New York Jets on Sunday.
Here is the Texans' full remaining schedule:
Week 14: at New York Jets (4-8)
Week 15: at Tennessee Titans (4-8)
Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns (7-5)
Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans (4-8)
Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (7-5)