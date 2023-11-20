Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 11

After 11 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 

Nov 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Week 11 Division Standings

As the NFL regular season reaches November, this is the time teams and fans alike begin to start thinking about the playoffs. The same could be said for the Colts, who sit at 5-5 with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up on Sunday.

Despite being swept by the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, that doesn't mean that the Colts are out of the race for the divisional crown.

As of right now, they're third in the division behind the aforementioned Jaguars and the Houston Texans. The Colts beat the Texans 31-20 in their Week 2 matchup. They won't play each other again until Week 18, which could be a game with major playoff implications.

Here are the AFC South Standings as of November 20:

Table inside Article
Team Record Division Record
Jacksonville Jaguars 7-3 3-1
Houston Texans 6-4 1-1
Indianapolis Colts 5-5 2-2
Tennessee Titans 3-7 0-2

The Colts are back in action this Sunday, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is their full remaining schedule:

Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

Week 13: at Tennessee Titans (3-7)

Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (6-4)

The Jaguars and Texans play each other this weekend in a game that could cause a major shift in the AFC South standings. With a Jaguars win, they will strengthen their grip on the division lead. However, if the Texans win, they will be in first place in the division for the first time this season.

Here is the Jaguars' full remaining schedule:

Week 12: at Houston Texans (6-4)

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns (7-3)

Week 15: vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

Week 16: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (1-9)

Week 18: at Tennessee Titans (3-7)

Here is the Texans' full remaining schedule:

Week 12: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Week 14: at New York Jets (4-6)

Week 15: at Tennessee Titans (3-7)

Week 16: vs. Cleveland Browns (7-3)

Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans (3-7)

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Here is the Titans' full remaining schedule:

Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers (1-9)

Week 13: vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Week 15: vs. Houston Texans (6-4)

Week 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Week 17: at Houston Texans (6-4)

Week 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

