Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 11

As the NFL regular season reaches November, this is the time teams and fans alike begin to start thinking about the playoffs. The same could be said for the Colts, who sit at 5-5 with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up on Sunday.

Despite being swept by the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, that doesn't mean that the Colts are out of the race for the divisional crown.

As of right now, they're third in the division behind the aforementioned Jaguars and the Houston Texans. The Colts beat the Texans 31-20 in their Week 2 matchup. They won't play each other again until Week 18, which could be a game with major playoff implications.