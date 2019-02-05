T.Y. Hilton Comes In At No. 59 On Pro Football Focus' 'Top 101 Players' List

Pro Football Focus is continuing to release its “top 101 players from the 2018 NFL season” list, which on Tuesday featured Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Feb 05, 2019 at 05:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

122318_ind-nyg-hilton-catch

INDIANAPOLIS — "T.Y. Hilton" and "100 percent" weren't paired together often, if at all, throughout the 2018 season.

In Week 3, Hilton first appeared on the injury report with a quad issue. After missing two days of practice, however, No. 13 was good to go that Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The next week, Hilton would suffer a painful chest injury that knocked him out of the Colts' home matchup against the Houston Texans. He returned and had logged four catches for 115 yards before suffering another injury, this time to his hamstring, and exited the contest for good.

Hilton missed the next two games, returning for the Colts' Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. In Week 13, Hilton was listed with a groin injury. The next week? Shoulder injury.

And, finally, the following week, an injury that we would later find out was both a high and a low ankle sprain that lasted the rest of the regular season and through two playoff games.

With all those nicks, bruises and pulls, one might understand if Hilton's production would suffer.

But it didn't.

When all was said and done, Hilton in 2018 turned in one of his better all-around seasons, catching 76 passes for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns, representing year-over-year increases of 33 percent in receptions, 32 percent in receiving yards and 50 percent in touchdowns, respectively.

Not surprisingly, Hilton was among the best of the best at the wide receiver position in the NFL, a fact confirmed by Pro Football Focus, which on Tuesday listed Hilton at No. 59 in its "top 101 players from the 2018 NFL season" list, his fourth-career appearance on PFF's Top 101 listing.

Here's what PFF wrote about Hilton's season:

59. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Top 101 appearances: 4

"Hilton dealt with injuries all season long, but even that couldn't stop him from keeping up with the best of them. Hilton racked up 1270 receiving yards (10th- most) from 76 catches on the year, with 535 of those yards coming from deep passes (passes of 20 or more yards downfield)."

—————

PFF is slowly rolling out its entire list throughout this week. Colts rookies Darius Leonard (No. 76) and Quenton Nelson (No. 86) were on Monday's Nos. 76-101 listing, and Hilton (No. 59) was on Tuesday's Nos. 51-75 listing.

That would leave one to believe the Colts have at least one more player on the list, if not more, to be revealed this week, and that's quarterback Andrew Luck. But it also wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for guys like defensive tackle/end Denico Autry and/or center Ryan Kelly to get the nod, too.

Keep it tuned to Colts.com to see how this one pans out.

