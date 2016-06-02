Stronger Phillip Dorsett Still Bringing Plenty Of Speed In Second NFL Season

INDIANAPOLIS – What Jim Irsay professed in May of 2015 is expected to come to fruition a year later.

Following the selection of Phillip Dorsett in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Irsay spoke to just how that atypical speed can come into play when the lights are the brightest.

The addition of Dorsett to go along with the likes of T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief…

"We really feel we can stress teams with our speed outside and create mismatches," Irsay said.

"In elite games, when it comes down to the top matchups, you have to have your third receiver beat their third cover corner. (Dorsett) gives us an opportunity to do that."

That opportunity is going to be much, much greater for Dorsett in 2016.

With Dorsett back to full health (a fibula injury last season forced him to have the first surgery of his life and sidelined him for more than a month), and Andre Johnson no longer in Indy, plenty of playing time should be coming No. 15's way this year.

In his second NFL season, Dorsett has added some upper body muscle mass in preparation for the extra reps on the horizon.

Dorsett knows he will be moved around the Colts offense quite a bit this year, trying to isolate him in favorable matchups.

Like the Colts did in Tennessee, when an 0-3 start was less than seven minutes away.

Lined up in the slot, Dorsett took off down the middle of the field to have his highlight of 2015---coming in the form of a 35-yard touchdown catch on a third-and-20.

"As a rookie, everybody has their defining moment," Dorsett says of his first NFL touchdown.

"Being a first-round pick, you have to prove yourself. That was my moment. 'He can do this. He can be a guy we can count on in the future to make catches like that.'"

The future is now for Dorsett.

Healthy and with significant playing time here in 2016, Dorsett gives the Colts a trio Irsay talked about a little more than a year ago.

Local fans won't have to wait until next May for speed to make a difference in the sports hub of Indianapolis.

"It could honestly be a legendary trio," Dorsett says of himself, Hilton and Moncrief.

"If we can put everything together, if we can stay healthy this year, it can be a great season for all of us."

