Colts to launch 'Hang Time' apparel line with Indy-based clothier

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the “Hang Time” Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.

Oct 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The Colts worked with Hang Time Indy, a minority-owned business based in Indianapolis, to design the unique spin on classic Colts logos and imagery inspired by retro streetwear, sneakers, art and music.

Items, which are locally sourced and printed, will include premium t-shirts, sweatshirts and a coaches' jacket.

Hang Time gear will be available beginning this Sat., Oct. 28, at 11 a.m.:

"The inspiration behind this collection was the intersection between the retro look of 90's sports, art and fashion with the look of streetwear brands today," said Monty Ramadan, Hang Time's owner. "Working with the Colts has always been a dream, and we're honored and humbled that we get to show the city of Indianapolis and Colts fans everywhere who Hang Time is."

Hang Time x Colts: Hometown Collection

Advertising