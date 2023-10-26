Colts to launch 'Hang Time' apparel line with Indy-based clothier

The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the "Hang Time" Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.

The Colts worked with Hang Time Indy, a minority-owned business based in Indianapolis, to design the unique spin on classic Colts logos and imagery inspired by retro streetwear, sneakers, art and music.

Hang Time gear will be available beginning this Saturday, October 28, at 11 a.m. More information available at Colts.com/HangTime