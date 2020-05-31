Statement From The Indianapolis Colts

"Over the last several months, we've seen people across the country selflessly come together to help those in need during the pandemic. Over many weeks, people of all colors, races, religions – from all walks of life – have continued to step up to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. Sadly, other incidents we have seen, like the recent tragic events in Minnesota, remind us that we still have a long way to go to ensure equality and opportunity for all, regardless of the color of their skin.

The Colts reemphasize our belief in the dignity and sanctity of each of our friends and neighbors across this state and country, and we abhor racism and violence in all its forms, whether committed against the innocent, public servants, or any other person.