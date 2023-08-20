5 Colts Things Learned, Preseason Week 2: Why Shane Steichen didn't play starters; Josh Downs, James Washington stand out vs. Bears

3. Josh Downs got open, again.

Downs' feel for how to get open has stood out throughout training camp, and showed up again Saturday night on his two catches for 20 yards. Both receptions came from the slot, where Downs did the majority of his damage in college at North Carolina.

On his first reception, the cornerback over Downs blitzed, leaving the two-high safety to the field side to cover him. Downs faked outside – like he was going to run to the flat – and baited safety Adrian Colbert into driving down on his route. Then, using his quickness, Downs flashed inside, crossing up Colbert and getting wide open in the process. Minshew found him for a 10-yard gain.

Downs did the same thing to Colbert on his second catch, drawing the Bears safety down with his momentum going toward the sideline before running a slant back across the field. Minshew linked up with Downs to convert a third-and-three one it.

"He did a nice job," Steichen said. "He caught some balls inside the slot there and made some big plays. It was good to see that. Good to see his growth. He is continuing to improve every day and excited where he is at."

Both of Downs' receptions resulted in first downs, and the second one extended a drive that ended with a touchdown from Minshew to wide receiver Juwann Winfree.