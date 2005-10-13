St. Louis Conference Call Quotes Vitt and Holt

  St. LouisRams Conference Call

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on what WR-Torry Holt means to the Rams)

"He's an impact player and highly productive.

Oct 12, 2005 at 08:00 PM

St. LouisRams Conference Call

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on what WR-Torry Holt means to the Rams)

"He's an impact player and highly productive.  I think his production and his playmaking ability is only overshadowed by his character and his integrity and his love for the game.  He always has a smile on his face, a high-energy kid.  He's great.  He's a joy to be around."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on how much the eight players remaining from the Super Bowl team mean to this team)

"They're our core players.  They're the heart and soul of our football team.  Every one of those guys are leaders.  Every one of those guys have been on the other side and have held that cup at the end of the year.  As important as you think they are, they are."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on how he is making the best of a tough situation)

"We're moving on…it is what it is, and we're going to prepare to play the best game we can play."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on if things will change)

"It's not going to change.  The offense is in and the defense is in.  We are who we are, and we're going to work hard to hone those skills.  Individual skill level is going to be worked on hard every day, and we're going to be better."

INTERIM HEAD COACH JOE VITT (on what has prepared him for this)

"Twenty-seven years in the National Football League.  I've worked for some wonderful head coaches.  When I worked for Chuck Knox, he was a three-time Coach-of-the-Year.  Ray Rhodes was a one-time Coach-of-the-Year.  Dick Vermeil was a one-time Coach-of-the-Year.  So, I've been around some pretty good people, qualified people that are winners in this league."

OCTOBER 13, 2005

WR-TORRY HOLT (on how he approaches going against the Colts' defense) Thursday, October 13, 2005

Advertising