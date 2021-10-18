Snider's Kurt Tippmann Named 2021 'Coach Of The Week' For Week 9

Oct 18, 2021 at 06:55 AM
Indianapolis – Kurt Tippmann of Snider High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. 

Tippmann was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 5A, No. 4 Panthers won their sixth straight game by defeating Class 2A, No. 1 Bishop Luers 27-15.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 9:

  • Region 1: Keith Kilmer – Lowell 
  • Region 2: Cory Stoner – Jimtown
  • Region 4: Brad Bevis – South Newton  
  • Region 5: Romison Saint-Louis – Peru
  • Region 6: John Hart – Brownsburg
  • Region 7: Pat Echeverria – Pike
  • Region 8:Larry Wright – Sheridan  
  • Region 9: Nick Hart – Gibson Southern
  • Region 10: Steve Cooley – New Albany

This season marks the 22nd year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, CenterPoint Energy will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

