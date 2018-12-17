Snap Counts: Colts-Cowboys, Week 15

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to take a look at the unofficial snap counts from Sunday's 2018 Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.
Talk about an all-around performance: the Colts saw tremendous plays from all three phases as they completely shut down the red-hot Cowboys, snapping Dallas' NFL-best five-game win streak with their 23-0 shutout victory in front of a packed house at Lucas Oil Stadium. Taking on one of the best-overall defensive units in the league, the Indy offense leaned heavily on the run, as running back Marlon Mack turned in a career day with 27 rushing attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns. And the shutout, of course, indicates high-level defensive play by the Colts, but the unit was especially good in some high-pressure situations, like when they stuffed Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on 4th and 1 from the Indianapolis 3-yard line early in the second quarter. And then on special teams, the Colts got a blocked field goal on Dallas' opening drive, and Adam Vinatieri was solid, connecting on all three of his field goal and both of his extra-point attempts.
The win for the Colts (8-6) continues to keep them alive in the chase for a spot in the postseason. They remain tied with two other teams — the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans — for the second AFC Wildcard spot, but due to tiebreakers, the Ravens are officially that No. 6 seed if the season were to end today, while the Colts are seventh and the Titans are No. 8. So Indianapolis will need to keep things rolling next Sunday at home against the New York Giants (5-9), who were shut out by the Titans, 17-0, on Sunday.
But before we completely move on to that Giants matchup, let's take a look at the Week 15 participation, courtesy of the NFL GSIS (Game Statistics & Information) folks:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks:
- Andrew Luck: 72 offense* (100 percent)
Running Backs:
- Marlon Mack: 44 offense (61 percent)
- Nyheim Hines: 29 offense (40 percent)
- Jordan Wilkins: 2 offense (3 percent), 7 special teams (47 percent)
Tight Ends:
- Mo Alie-Cox: 40 offense (56 percent)
- Eric Ebron: 38 offense (53 percent)
- Ryan Hewitt: 9 offense (12 percent), 7 special teams (47 percent)
Wide Receivers:
- Zach Pascal: 49 offense (68 percent), 6 special teams (40 percent)
- T.Y. Hilton: 41 offense (57 percent)
- Chester Rogers: 37 offense (51 percent), 2 special teams (13 percent)
- Dontrelle Inman: 36 offense (50 percent)
- Ryan Grant: 17 offense (24 percent), 1 special teams (7 percent)
Offensive Linemen:
- Anthony Castonzo: 72 offense* (100 percent), 5 special teams (33 percent)
- Joe Haeg: 72 offense* (100 percent), 5 special teams (33 percent)
- Quenton Nelson: 72 offense* (100 percent), 5 special teams (33 percent)
- Braden Smith: 72 offense* (100 percent), 1 special teams (7 percent)
- Ryan Kelly: 72 offense* (100 percent)
- Le'Raven Clark: 18 offense (25 percent)
- Evan Boehm: 5 special teams (33 percent)
DEFENSE
Defensive Linemen:
- Margus Hunt: 50 defense (72 percent), 8 special teams (53 percent)
- Jabaal Sheard: 49 defense (71 percent), 3 special teams (20 percent)
- Denico Autry: 49 defense (71 percent), 3 special teams (20 percent)
- Tyquan Lewis: 49 defense (71 percent)
- Al-Quadin Muhammad: 41 defense (59 percent), 3 special teams (20 percent)
- Grover Stewart: 21 defense (30 percent), 8 special teams (53 percent)
- Al Woods: 16 defense (23 percent), 4 special teams (27 percent)
Linebackers:
- Darius Leonard: 69 defense* (100 percent), 1 special teams (7 percent)
- Anthony Walker: 60 defense (87 percent), 2 special teams (13 percent)
- Matthew Adams: 15 defense (22 percent), 10 special teams (67 percent)
- Najee Goode: 8 special teams (53 percent)
- Zaire Franklin: 7 special teams (47 percent)
- Ahmad Thomas: 4 special teams (27 percent)
Cornerbacks:
- Pierre Desir: 68 defense (99 percent), 2 special teams (13 percent)
- Kenny Moore II: 68 defense (99 percent), 1 special teams (7 percent)
- Quincy Wilson: 53 defense (77 percent), 2 special teams (13 percent)
- Nate Hairston: 6 defense (9 percent), 7 special teams (47 percent)
- Chris Milton: 9 special teams (60 percent)
Safeties:
- Malik Hooker: 69 defense* (100 percent)
- George Odum: 39 defense (57 percent), 7 special teams (47 percent)
- Clayton Geathers: 37 defense (54 percent), 1 special teams (7 percent)
- Corey Moore: 9 special teams (60 percent)
SPECIAL TEAMERS
- Rigoberto Sanchez: 11 special teams* (73 percent)
- Luke Rhodes: 6 special teams (40 percent)
- Adam Vinatieri: 5 special teams (33 percent)
INACTIVE
- Josh Andrews
- Daurice Fountain
- Mark Glowinski
- Mike Mitchell
- Skai Moore
- Hassan Ridgeway
- Jonathan Williams
DID NOT PLAY
- Jacoby Brissett
- Kemoko Turay
(*denotes most on team)