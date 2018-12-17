Snap Counts: Colts-Cowboys, Week 15

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to take a look at the unofficial snap counts from Sunday's 2018 Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

Talk about an all-around performance: the Colts saw tremendous plays from all three phases as they completely shut down the red-hot Cowboys, snapping Dallas' NFL-best five-game win streak with their 23-0 shutout victory in front of a packed house at Lucas Oil Stadium. Taking on one of the best-overall defensive units in the league, the Indy offense leaned heavily on the run, as running back Marlon Mack turned in a career day with 27 rushing attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns. And the shutout, of course, indicates high-level defensive play by the Colts, but the unit was especially good in some high-pressure situations, like when they stuffed Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on 4th and 1 from the Indianapolis 3-yard line early in the second quarter. And then on special teams, the Colts got a blocked field goal on Dallas' opening drive, and Adam Vinatieri was solid, connecting on all three of his field goal and both of his extra-point attempts.

The win for the Colts (8-6) continues to keep them alive in the chase for a spot in the postseason. They remain tied with two other teams — the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans — for the second AFC Wildcard spot, but due to tiebreakers, the Ravens are officially that No. 6 seed if the season were to end today, while the Colts are seventh and the Titans are No. 8. So Indianapolis will need to keep things rolling next Sunday at home against the New York Giants (5-9), who were shut out by the Titans, 17-0, on Sunday.