Colts announce $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only

With 40 days until the kickoff of the 40th season of Indianapolis Colts football, the Colts are offering a $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only starting today at 8 a.m.
Fans who visit Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com before Wed., Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. may purchase $40 tickets to 2023 Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium, while supplies last.
This season, the Colts' 17-game schedule includes nine regular season home games and one home preseason game. Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans and Tampa Bay this season.
2023 Home Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Sat. Aug. 19
|Chicago (preseason)
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 10
|Jacksonville
|1 p.m.
|Sun. Oct. 1
|L.A. Rams
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct 8
|Tennessee
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct 22
|Cleveland
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct 29
|New Orleans
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Nov 26
|Tampa Bay
|1 p.m.
|Dec. TBD
|Pittsburgh
|TBD
|Sun., Dec 31
|Las Vegas
|1 p.m.
|Jan. TBD
|Houston
|TBD
NOTE: This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 13-17.