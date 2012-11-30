SIGN UP FOR THE BLEED BLUE BLOOD DRIVE

Nov 30, 2012 at 02:26 AM
Colts Community Relations
INDIANAPOLIS (November 29, 2012) – Colts fans have one week left to register for the 13th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive and Health Fair, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 8, at Lucas Oil Stadium. As the largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, this year's event holds special meaning for the Colts community and Indiana Blood Center given Head Coach Chuck Pagano's battle with leukemia.

Anyone who participates in the blood drive will receive a limited-edition Colts football, which in past years has included the likeness of a Colts player. The Colts and Indiana Blood Center agreed in the summer of 2012 to instead highlight the then newly-hired Coach Chuck Pagano on the commemorative football.

Indiana Blood Center ordered 14,000 of the regulation-sized NFL footballs with Coach Pagano's image in July to ensure a stable blood supply for patients at Indiana hospitals throughout the holiday season. The footballs attract donors to the Bleed Blue Blood Drive kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium, at donor centers on select days in late-December and on limited mobile blood drives through January 2013.

Appointments for the Bleed Blue Blood Drive at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 8 are strongly encouraged. In 2011, all 2,500 slots were filled in the weeks leading up to the event. To schedule a blood donation time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., visit colts.com/bleedblue or call Indiana Blood Center at 800-632-4722.

The 2012 Bleed Blue Blood Drive and Health Fair will also include a free health fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with access to the field, half-price concessions, fitness classes hosted by the Y of Greater Indianapolis, appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, Blue and alumni players, free parking and much more. The event is designed to be family-friendly with free activities for all ages. To learn more, visit www.colts.com/bleedblue.

This year's event is supported in part by ADVANTAGE Health Solutions and WTHR Channel 13.

About Indiana Blood Center
Indiana Blood Center was founded in 1952 and is a non-profit community service organization meeting patient's blood needs at over 60 hospitals across Indiana, by seeing 620 volunteer blood donors each day. The goal is met with the help of the nearly 2,000 organizations who host blood drives in 80 of Indiana's 92 counties and through the dedication of 450 Indiana Blood Center staff who live the daily mission of delivering a constant, stable supply of blood components to patients in Indiana hospitals. Indiana Blood Center is the largest independent blood center in Indiana and among the top 20 nationally, distributing more than 180,000 blood components each year.

Indianapolis Colts
The franchise has won four World Championships. Since relocating to Indianapolis, the Colts have won nine division titles, including five consecutive AFC South crowns from 2003-07. The Colts are the only NFL team to have 12 victories in seven consecutive seasons. The Colts won 115 regular-season games from 2000-09, the highest decade total in NFL history, and the team's 23 consecutive regular-season wins (2008-09) set another NFL record. The club won Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season, and the Colts reached Super Bowl XLIV after winning the AFC title during the 2009 season.

The Indianapolis Colts take great pride in playing an active role in the community and are committed to corporate citizenship throughout Indiana. Leading by example, we hope to encourage and inspire our fellow Hoosiers to participate in the practice of giving back. Our goal is to create lasting philanthropic partnerships and maximize those relationships for the betterment of our community, thus, building a legacy of goodwill as we share the heart behind the horseshoe.

