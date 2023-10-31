Colts sign G Ike Boettger to the practice squad

Boettger, 6-6, 313 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season after originally being signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2023. He has appeared in 36 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Buffalo Bills (2018-23) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). Boettger has also started three postseason contests. He was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018, out of Iowa. His last name is pronounced BUTT-gur.