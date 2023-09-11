Sheridan's Larry "Bud" Wright Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 4

Larry "Bud" Wright of Sheridan High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
Wright earned this recognition after his Class 1A, No.8 Blackhawks improved to 3-1 on the season with a 57-0 win at home vs Clinton Central. Wright is the winningest coach in the history of Indiana high school football, earning his 450th career win.
The following coaches also were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 4:
Region 1: Adam Hudak, Hammond Central
Region 2: Chad Eppley, Northridge
Region 3: Kyle Booher, New Haven
Region 4: Blake Betzner, Carroll (Flora)
Region 5: Chris Overholt, Delta
Region 6: Brian Dugger, Martinsville
Region 7: Tim Able, Triton Central
Region 9: John Hurley, Evansville Memorial
Region 10: Jake Meiners, East Central
This season marks the 24th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.
All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.
At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund.