Colts Activate WR Ashton Dulin From Injured Reserve, Place LB Shaquille Leonard On Injured Reserve, Elevate TE Nikola Kalinic And RB Jordan Wilkins To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from the Injured Reserve list and placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated tight end Nikola Kalinic and running back Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

Dulin, 6-2, 215 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on October 11, 2022. He has appeared in 48 career games (two starts) in four seasons (2019-22) with Indianapolis and has tallied 30 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. Dulin has also compiled six carries for 46 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.) and 32 special teams tackles. He has appeared in one postseason contest. Dulin originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

Leonard, 6-2, 230 pounds, has played in 61 career games (59 starts) in five seasons (2018-22) with Indianapolis and has totaled 549 tackles (351 solo), 30.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, 12 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 31 passes defensed, 17 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He is a four-time All-Pro choice (First Team in 2018, 2020 and 2021; Second Team in 2019). Leonard has been named to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2019-21). He was originally selected by the Colts in the second round (36th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 26, 2022. Kalinic played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. In 2021, he saw action in all 14 regular season games and finished with 11 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Kalinic was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the second round (10th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft. His last name is pronounced Kah-li-NICHE.