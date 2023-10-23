5 Colts Things Learned, Week 7: Shane Steichen's scheming, Kenny Moore II's impact and another big day for Josh Downs

One notable way Steichen attacked Jim Schwartz's Browns defense, which was on a historic pace entering Week 7: Pre-snap motion.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Colts put at least one player in motion on 37 of their 67 plays. Six of the Colts' eight explosive plays (three runs and three passes) came on plays with motion; the Colts averaged 4.7 yards per cary with motion and 3.1 yards per carry without motion against a stout Browns front. Quarterback Gardner Minshew completed eight of 10 passes for 103 yards with motion, too.

"I think it helped us in a big way," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. "Just seeing — we were trying to get man/zone indicators to see what they were in."

The Browns entered Week 7 playing man defense at a top-10 rate. By using motion with players like wide receiver Josh Downs, who laughed he "definitely" ran more pre-snap motion that he ever has, Steichen forced Cleveland's defense to either travel a defender with the player in motion (man) or pass him off (zone).

It also forced the Browns' defense to communicate and manipulated the number of defenders in the box, either by sending a nickel corner out or dropping a safety down to adjust to the player in motion.

"Any time you motion, the defense has to communicate on the other side of the football," Steichen said. "It was just something we used that week just to get the communication over there on the defense to try to help the offensive line create some holes up front."

This isn't necessarily new to the Colts' offense this year, which averaged about 30 plays with pre-snap motion per game entering Week 7. What feels notable is how little the Philadelphia Eagles, with Steichen as offensive coordinator, used motion in 2022 – about 21 plays per game, the third-lowest rate in the NFL. Steichen's offensive philosophy isn't rigid; he's instead tailoring it to best suit his players.

"We want to do a hell of a job of trying to put our guys in position to make plays," Steichen said at his introductory press conference in February.

On Sunday, against one of the best defenses in the NFL, Steichen and his coaching staff found ways to do that.