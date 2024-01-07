5 Colts Things Learned, Week 18: Why Shane Steichen called pass play to Tyler Goodson, Jonathan Taylor goes off and C.J. Stroud sends Texans to playoffs

1. Why Shane Steichen called that fourth-and-one pass to Tyler Goodson.

With the ball on the 15 yard line, the Colts trailing by six and facing a fourth-and-one with 65 seconds left, the Texans showed a man-to-man coverage look on defense. Steichen called a short-yardage play the Colts worked on in practice leading up to Saturday, with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. running vertically to push the cornerback across from him into the linebacker tasked with covering running back Tyler Goodson.

If all went according to plan, Goodson would be open in the flat with room to not just pick up the first down, but gain extra yardage – possibly to set the Colts up with a goal-to-go set of downs with the season on the line.

Goodson got open, with linebacker Blake Cashman tied up trying to get over the top of Pittman. Gardner Minshew II's pass was behind Goodson. The ball hit Goodson in the hands, then fell to the turf, effectively ending the Colts' season.

"We saw the front they were in and we liked the look for that play in that situation," Steichen said.

The Colts practiced the play with Goodson the intended target all week.

"Felt good about Goodson in that situation," Steichen said. "He's a pass catcher for us in the backfield and it is what it is."

After the game, Steichen fielded questions about why the ball didn't go to running back Jonathan Taylor – who rushed for 188 yards on Saturday – in that situation. But the play worked as it was designed, it just wasn't executed.

Steichen, though, put the onus for the failed fourth-and-one on himself.

"I take full responsibility when plays don't work," Steichen said. "It starts with myself. We hit them, they are great, right? We don't, obviously it's going to get questioned. I completely understand it."

Both Goodson and Minshew each took responsibility for their roles in the play, too.

Ultimately, though, Steichen's trust in his players is unwavering. And the next time the Colts are in the same situation, whether it's with a drive, a game or the season on the line, he'll continue to trust his players to execute his play call.