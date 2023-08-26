Colts' Danny Pinter to miss 2023 season, head coach Shane Steichen says

Saturday afternoon, head coach Shane Steichen announced that backup offensive lineman Danny Pinter was going to miss the season after suffering a broken ankle.

"Danny is a really good player for us," Steichen said. "To lose a guy like him is very unfortunate for us. I hope he has a speedy recovery."

The injury occurred during the third quarter and led the former 2020 fifth-round pick to be taken off the field by a cart.

Throughout his career, Pinter has started seven games for the Colts, including three during the 2022 season.

Though Pinter had been largely playing with the second-team offensive line this preseason, he had shown off his versatility by playing both center and guard this offseason.

Though there is never a 'good' time for an injury to happen, the loss of Pinter adds a further level of complication with league-wide roster cuts taking place this Tuesday.

"Just looking at the back end of those guys [offensive linemen], we're working through that right now," Steichen said. "Wesley's [French] took some snaps there at center. There's a couple other guys we're looking at without naming a whole bunch of guys. There's gonna be some stiff competition there for those backup roles."

For the players vying for one of those spots, they will have one more chance this weekend to make an impression as the team returns to practice this Sunday.