Colts' Danny Pinter to miss 2023 season, head coach Shane Steichen says

Pinter suffered a broken ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Aug 26, 2023 at 03:51 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Pinter

Saturday afternoon, head coach Shane Steichen announced that backup offensive lineman Danny Pinter was going to miss the season after suffering a broken ankle.

"Danny is a really good player for us," Steichen said. "To lose a guy like him is very unfortunate for us. I hope he has a speedy recovery."

The injury occurred during the third quarter and led the former 2020 fifth-round pick to be taken off the field by a cart.

Throughout his career, Pinter has started seven games for the Colts, including three during the 2022 season.

Though Pinter had been largely playing with the second-team offensive line this preseason, he had shown off his versatility by playing both center and guard this offseason.

Though there is never a 'good' time for an injury to happen, the loss of Pinter adds a further level of complication with league-wide roster cuts taking place this Tuesday.

"Just looking at the back end of those guys [offensive linemen], we're working through that right now," Steichen said. "Wesley's [French] took some snaps there at center. There's a couple other guys we're looking at without naming a whole bunch of guys. There's gonna be some stiff competition there for those backup roles."

For the players vying for one of those spots, they will have one more chance this weekend to make an impression as the team returns to practice this Sunday.

"We'll have a good practice tomorrow before we make some decisions," Steichen said. "It'll be good to get another good day's work in."

Related Content

news

5 Colts Things Learned: Inside a 'great throw' by Anthony Richardson in preseason finale vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Anthony Richardson's box score stat line wasn't indicative of how the Colts felt he played in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

Rookie Evan Hull finds the end zone in the Colts' preseason finale

For the first time this preseason, running back Evan Hull is able to score a touchdown and showcase the playmaking ability he showed in college.
news

Anthony Richardson, Colts' starting offense plays entire first half in win over Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts' first-team offense played 33 snaps over the first and second quarters in Thursday night's preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field. 
news

Colts-Eagles preview: One last tune-up before 2023 regular season begins

Anthony Richardson and several Colts starters will play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. 
news

How Kwity Paye is working to make his third season in the NFL his best yet

With injuries causing him to miss five games last season, Paye opened to the Official Colts Podcast about how he is taking better care of his body ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
news

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Colts starters will play Thursday vs. Eagles in preseason finale

Following Tuesday's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson and other starters will play Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 3 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Check it out below:
news

Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

Franklin over the last year and a half has poured himself into being a better player, a bigger community influence and a loving father. 
news

Head coach Shane Steichen wants to see competition ahead of next week's roster cuts

While the Colts upcoming trip to Philadelphia will be important for the team and its development, Steichen acknowledges the added pressure on players fighting for a roster spot to stand out.
