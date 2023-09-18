5 Colts Things Learned, Week 2: Shane Steichen earns first win, O-line and D-line set tone vs. Texans

3. Gardner Minshew managed the game and made plays.

Minshew had the fifth-quickest average time to throw (2.34 seconds) and highest completion percentage (82.6 percent) among quarterbacks in Week 2, which allowed him to accomplish three important things: One, he didn't take any sacks; two, he didn't throw an interception; three, he kept the offense on schedule and led scoring drives on his first three possessions after entering the game.

So not only did Minshew help extend the Colts' lead from 14-7 to 31-10 midway through the third quarter, he didn't do anything to give Houston momentum as the Texans tried to mount a comeback. Since 1970, the Colts are now 36-3 when they don't allow a sack and don't turn the ball over.

And Minshew keyed the first scoring drive – which ended with a Zack Moss 11-yard touchdown – by connecting with tight end Will Mallory for a 43-yard gain.

"We all think Gardner is a great quarterback and we know we can win games with him too because of how he prepares and how he plays," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "He makes plays. Super smart. Feisty guy. He just loves ball. Whenever you have a guy like that, you just are confident in him."

As Richardson progresses through the concussion protocol, and the Colts assess his readiness to play against the Ravens if he's cleared, they'll do so with plenty of confidence in Minshew's ability to do the same things he did in Houston this weekend in Baltimore.