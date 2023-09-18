Five Things Learned

Presented by

5 Colts Things Learned, Week 2: Shane Steichen earns first win, O-line and D-line set tone vs. Texans

The Colts won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 

Sep 18, 2023 at 05:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

5_things_learned 1920x1080

1. Shane Steichen managed a difficult situation to earn his first win as head coach.

The Colts spent all week preparing for Anthony Richardson to play against the Texans – so when he had to exit Sunday's game with a concussion, it forced Steichen to tweak some things on the fly. There weren't wholesale changes, but there were likely plays the Colts would've ran with Richardson that they wouldn't with Minshew.

"The game plan is the game plan," Steichen said. "There's certain things that we don't do with Gardner that we do with Anthony."

Minshew deserves plenty of credit for the work he put in prior to Sunday – work that allowed him to seamlessly step in for Richardson and guide the Colts to a 31-20 victory. But Steichen, both as the head coach and playcaller, kept things steady on the sideline and dialed up the right plays for Minshew and the offense to execute.

And those are plays that were executed despite Minshew not getting any practice time with the first-team offense during the week leading up to the game.

"You get zero reps through the week," Minshew said. "So you just got to take mental reps when you can, study when you can, know the film, and just go in and play ball."

Steichen earned his first win as Colts head coach on Sunday, and after the game didn't make it about himself. But his players honored the achievement in the locker room, with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner giving Steichen the game ball and delivering an impassioned message to his head coach:

"He was trying to play it all cool," Minshew said. "But then when we gave him the team ball, his voice was cracking a little bit. I think he liked that.

"We're all just so grateful. We see everything that Shane puts in, man. He works so hard. He wants this worse than anybody. Man, we were really happy to go out and do that for him."

2. Anthony Richardson is in the concussion protocol.

The Colts are in wait-and-see mode with Richardson as he goes through the NFL's methodical, intentional concussion protocol. Steichen on Monday said the Colts are talking through every possibility of what this week could look like, and will devise a plan ahead of practices for Week 3's matchup against the Ravens in Baltimore beginning on Wednesday.

There's not much else here. We'll keep you updated on Colts.com as news develops throughout the week.

3. Gardner Minshew managed the game and made plays.

Minshew had the fifth-quickest average time to throw (2.34 seconds) and highest completion percentage (82.6 percent) among quarterbacks in Week 2, which allowed him to accomplish three important things: One, he didn't take any sacks; two, he didn't throw an interception; three, he kept the offense on schedule and led scoring drives on his first three possessions after entering the game.

So not only did Minshew help extend the Colts' lead from 14-7 to 31-10 midway through the third quarter, he didn't do anything to give Houston momentum as the Texans tried to mount a comeback. Since 1970, the Colts are now 36-3 when they don't allow a sack and don't turn the ball over.

And Minshew keyed the first scoring drive – which ended with a Zack Moss 11-yard touchdown – by connecting with tight end Will Mallory for a 43-yard gain.

"We all think Gardner is a great quarterback and we know we can win games with him too because of how he prepares and how he plays," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "He makes plays. Super smart. Feisty guy. He just loves ball. Whenever you have a guy like that, you just are confident in him." 

As Richardson progresses through the concussion protocol, and the Colts assess his readiness to play against the Ravens if he's cleared, they'll do so with plenty of confidence in Minshew's ability to do the same things he did in Houston this weekend in Baltimore.

"Gardner's, he's everyone's type of guy," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "He loves the game, he loves people. No moment's too big, nothing's too serious. And he always prepared. He prepares like a 'mug.' That's the type of pro he is. Thankful we have both of them on our team."

4. The Colts set the tone on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

No team's offensive line allowed fewer pressures than the Colts' two in Week 2, and the O-line's pressure rate of 5.6 percent was lowest in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

The flip side: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was under pressure on 19 dropbacks, fifth-most in Week 2. Stroud completed four of 12 passes under pressure for 41 yards with a passer rating of 44.1; he was sacked six times (tied with Chicago's Justin Fields for second-most in Week 2) and lost a fumble.

Recording sacks in Week 2: Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Taven Bryan, Jake Martin and EJ Speed. All those players recorded at least one quarterback hit, as did Grover Stewart and Eric Johnson II. All told, nine defensive linemen – Paye, Buckner, Ebukam, Bryan, Martin, Stewart, Johnson, Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo – registered a pressure. Odeyingbo, Paye, Bryan and Ebukam each had a team-high four, per Pro Football Focus.

"The D-line, they were too much to handle," Franklin said. "They got one of the top units in the league with Buck, Grove, Samson, Kwity, Dayo, all those guys — they set that tone." 

The Texans' offensive line was depleted, with three projected starters (guard Kenyon Green, tackle Tytus Howard and center Juice Scruggs) on injured reserve and left tackle Laremy Tunsil inactive due to an injury. But that wasn't a discussion for the Colts' defensive line heading into NRG Stadium.

"At the end of the day, we're like, forget all that," Paye said. "Let's just go out there and play out game. It don't matter who's out there, we're going to go out there and ball."

Game Photos: Colts at Texans, Week 2

View highlights from the Colts' matchup versus the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17.

2023 In-game Gallery-091723-HOU
1 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_001
2 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_002
3 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_003
4 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_004
5 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_005
6 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_006
7 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_007
8 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_008
9 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_009
10 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_010
11 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_011
12 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_012
13 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_013
14 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_014
15 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_015
16 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_016
17 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_017
18 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_018
19 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_019
20 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_020
21 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_021
22 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_022
23 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_023
24 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_024
25 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_025
26 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_026
27 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_027
28 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_028
29 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_029
30 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_030
31 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_031
32 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_032
33 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_033
34 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_034
35 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_035
36 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_036
37 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_037
38 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_038
39 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_039
40 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_040
41 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_041
42 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_042
43 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_043
44 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_044
45 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_045
46 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_046
47 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_047
48 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_048
49 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_049
50 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_050
51 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_051
52 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_052
53 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_053
54 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_054
55 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_055
56 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_056
57 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_057
58 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_058
59 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_059
60 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_060
61 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_061
62 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_062
63 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_063
64 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_064
65 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_065
66 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_066
67 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_067
68 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_068
69 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_069
70 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_070
71 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_071
72 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_072
73 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_073
74 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_074
75 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_075
76 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_076
77 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_077
78 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_078
79 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_079
80 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_080
81 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_081
82 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_082
83 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_083
84 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_084
85 / 86
2023_0917_HOU_Ingame_085
86 / 86
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Will Mallory had a huge play on his first career catch.

Mallory, the 2023 fifth-round pick, made quite a first impression. The rookie tight end scythed up the seam and wound up wide open down the near sideline, with Minshew lofting a pass to him. He caught the ball on the Houston 40-yard line and showcased his speed, dashing all the way to the 18-yard line before being tackled.

"It felt like it was in the air forever," Mallory said. "It felt like it was in slow motion. It was awesome. Just fortunate to have the opportunity to get out there and try to help the team. It was a cool moment. I just want to keep building on that." 

Mallory added a key catch on third down, hauling in a six-yard pass from Minshew in between two defenders inside Texans territory. Minshew threw a touchdown to tight end Kylen Granson a few plays later, just before halftime.

Related Content

news

5 Colts Things Learned, Week 1: Anthony Richardson's debut, Michael Pittman Jr.'s speed, Kwity Paye's impact

The Colts fell, 31-21, to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Here are five big takeaways from Sunday's action at Lucas Oil Stadium:
news

5 Colts Things Learned: Inside a 'great throw' by Anthony Richardson in preseason finale vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Anthony Richardson's box score stat line wasn't indicative of how the Colts felt he played in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

5 Colts Things Learned, Preseason Week 2: Why Shane Steichen didn't play starters; Josh Downs, James Washington stand out vs. Bears

The Colts had impressive games from two wide receivers Saturday night for completely different reasons. 
news

5 Colts Things Learned, Preseason Week 1: Inside Anthony Richardson's debut, Shaquille Leonard's return and more from Buffalo

Saturday's preseason opener confirmed some observations we've noticed at Grand Park during training camp, and showed some things that can only show up in a game. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 18

The Colts lost to the Houston Texans, 32-31, to fall to 4-12-1 to finish the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned from the Colts' season finale on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Giants Week 17

The Colts lost to the New York Giants, 38-10, to fall to 4-11-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chargers Week 16

The Colts lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-3, to fall to 4-10-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Vikings Week 15

The Colts lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 39-36, to fall to 4-9-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Cowboys Week 13

The Colts lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19, to fall to 4-8-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Steelers Week 12

The Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17, to fall to 4-7-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium:
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

The Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, in Week 11 to fall to 4-6-1 on the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:
Advertising