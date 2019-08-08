Several Colts Ruled Out Prior To Bills Preseason Matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Indianapolis Colts have released their "will not play" list prior to tonight's 2019 preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field:
• Linebacker Ben Banogu
• Wide receiver Parris Campbell
• Tight end Jack Doyle
• Tight end Eric Ebron
• Wide receiver Penny Hart
• Center Ryan Kelly
• Quarterback Andrew Luck
• Defensive end Jabaal Sheard
• Tight end Ross Travis
• Kicker Adam Vinatieri
• Running back Jordan Wilkins
There's a chance other Colts players also won't play in tonight's matchup. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Tuesday that starting running back Marlon Mack "is probably not going to see any time," for example.
Other specific playing time Reich addressed: he believed quarterback Jacoby Brissett would play about a quarter tonight, while wide receiver Deon Cain, who will be making his return to game action after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener last year, will play about a quarter or a quarter and a half.
Running back D'Onta Foreman, just picked up on waivers by the Colts on Monday, could "possibly" get some snaps tonight, but "it'd have to be the right situation."
"You know, it's tough to come in and learn enough," he said. "But if we get in the right situation, he could get a few carries."
'Full speed'
Reich on Tuesday talked about the team's desire to come out victorious in any game — preseason or not — but the evaluation process remains the top priority over the next few weeks.
"We always play to win, right? And we'll talk about that in the next 48 hours," Reich said. "I mean, 'Hey, we're going to go out there and we'll play to win.' But at the end of the day, you're really just evaluating the player and who's going to be on this roster.
"You know, we've been all of OTAs, all of training camp going head to head against each other, so to go against Buffalo, another opponent, it's kind of a fresh deal," Reich continued. "And to be able to play full speed and go the whole way, it's a great challenge, a great opportunity for our guys."