Several Colts Ruled Out Prior To Bills Preseason Matchup

'Full speed'

Reich on Tuesday talked about the team's desire to come out victorious in any game — preseason or not — but the evaluation process remains the top priority over the next few weeks.

"We always play to win, right? And we'll talk about that in the next 48 hours," Reich said. "I mean, 'Hey, we're going to go out there and we'll play to win.' But at the end of the day, you're really just evaluating the player and who's going to be on this roster.