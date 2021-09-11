Colts Elevate S Sean Davis, C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad To Active Roster For Week 1

The Colts' active roster will be at 55 players for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 

Sep 11, 2021 at 01:25 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
9.11 transaction 2x1

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Sean Davis and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Seattle. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Davis, 6-1, 202 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 1. He originally signed with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on April 1, 2021. Davis played in 64 career games (42 starts) in five seasons (2016-20) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and totaled 253 tackles (195 solo), 11.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and six special teams stops. He appeared in five postseason contests (four starts) and tallied 28 tackles (18 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack. Davis was originally selected by the Steelers in the second round (58th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hunt, 6-2, 295 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 1. He has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

