Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Sam Ehlinger On His Mentality As Backup Quarterback; Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard Injury Updates

The Colts did have a package of plays for Ehlinger in Week 6, his first as the team's backup quarterback this season, but didn't have an opportunity to use them. 

Oct 19, 2022 at 04:13 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

Sam Ehlinger didn't play in the Colts' Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, his first as the team's backup quarterback in 2022. But he was ready, and not just because he was one play away from taking over as the Colts' QB1.

The Colts worked on a package of plays for Ehlinger that could be used in certain specific situations. Those didn't come up, as Matt Ryan powered a 34-27 win over the Jaguars. But now that he's QB2, Ehlinger is prepared for whatever the Colts need him to do on Sundays.

"You're one snap away," Ehlinger said. "So being prepared for the moment, and then also being there for Matt on game day. Seeing the defenses, helping him out, I think it really helps, especially as a starter, to have a battle buddy in the mix with you."

Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday said the decision to move Ehlinger up to be the backup – with Nick Foles the No. 3 quarterback and not dressing on gamedays – was difficult. But the ability to have an "Ehlinger package" in their offense, plus the work the 2021 sixth round pick has put in, led the Colts to promote him. And it had nothing to do with anything Foles had or hadn't done.

"It was hard because it wasn't like 'Hey Nick (Foles), Sam (Ehlinger) beat you out.' It was more a schematic thing," Reich said. "Don't get me wrong, we love Sam. He's earned the right to be in this role but Nick Foles has looked just lights out in practice. Physically, his arm strength and this offense, he's doing a good job in this offense. It's built for him in a lot of ways. Super excited. It was a hard conversation to have but Nick is such a pro. He's such a pro. I think he was a little bit shocked at first but I think he understood why we were doing what we were doing and that it was what was best for the team. No way did it diminish how we feel about him and what he brings to our team."

Ehlinger also praised Foles – a fellow Westlake (Austin, Texas) High School graduate – for how he's handled everything over the last week. But for Ehlinger, earning the Colts' backup job again this season is an important marker in his nascent career.

"All you can ask for in this league is an opportunity," Ehlinger said. "And I think that this is one step closer to an opportunity."

Wednesday's practice report

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: From Alec Pierce to Rodney Thomas II, Colts' 2022 Rookie Class Is Already Making A Big Impact

The Colts have already got major contributions from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas II, and will continue to lean on a number of first-year players during the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Are Sticking With Bernhard Raimann At Left Tackle

Raimann made his first career start in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, and head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday the Colts' plan is for the 2022 third-round pick to continue starting at left tackle going forward.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Plans To Play vs. Broncos But Status Remains Undecided

Taylor sustained an ankle injury during the Colts' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and said Tuesday he's doing everything he can to get on the field Thursday night in Denver.

news

Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce Is Earning Matt Ryan's Trust Through 'DTA'

The 2022 second-round pick has seven catches on 13 targets for 141 yards over his last two games.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard, Colts Near Decision On Week 4 Status vs. Tennessee Titans

Leonard has missed the first three games of the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts 'Know What The Issues Are' As They Look To Improve Consistency, Communication With Pass Protection

Matt Ryan has been sacked 12 times through three games, a statistic the Colts feel is "uncharacteristic" but reversible with some fixes to their pass protection.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard 'Feeling Better,' No Decision Yet For Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

We'll know more about Shaquille Leonard and Michael Pittman Jr.'s statuses for Week 3 on Friday.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Aren't Hitting Panic Button After Shutout, 0-1-1 Start

The Colts hit the practice field on Wednesday with urgency, not panic, following last week's shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Practice Notebook: First Trip Back To Jacksonville Just 'Another Game' For Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue hasn't played in Jacksonville since he was traded from the Jaguars to Minnesota Vikings in 2020, but isn't viewing Sunday's game at TIAA Bank Stadium any differently.

news

Practice Notebook: Frank Reich Details Colts' Kicking Plan For Week 2, Shaquille Leonard Fully Participates In Wednesday's Practice

The Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and signed kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik on Tuesday, and will evaluate both new players during practice this week before deciding who will kick on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Only Has One Goal In 2022

Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021, is focused on his team instead of individual accomplishments in 2022.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising