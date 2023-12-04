5 Colts Things Learned, Week 13: D-line's sack spree continues, Michael Pittman Jr. breaks Marvin Harrison's record, Gardner Minshew's mentality pays off in win over Titans

1. The Colts' defensive line was ferocious – and now they get Grover Stewart back.

With six sacks against the Titans, the Colts have the second-most sacks (42) in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens (47).

Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye had two sacks apiece – both of Paye's were strip-sacks, while one of Ebukam's was – while Jake Martin had one and Eric Johnson II split a sack with DeForest Buckner. The Colts' team sack leaderboard now is:

Samson Ebukam (8) Kwity Paye (7.5) Dayo Odeyingbo (6.5) DeForest Buckner (5.5) Tyquan Lewis (3) Jake Martin, Taven Bryan (2) Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Adetomiwa Adebawore (1.5) EJ Speed, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land (1)

The Colts are one of three teams (along with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders) to have four players with five or more sacks. Ebukam, Paye and Odeyingbo have already set new career highs in sacks. The Colts have had five or more sacks in three consecutive games, which is the longest streak in the NFL this season. And the Colts are just four sacks shy of tying their Indianapolis-era single-season sack record (46, set in 2005), and need 18 sacks over their final five games to break the franchise record of 59 set in 1973.

That's all to say: Nate Ollie's guys are relentlessly getting after opposing quarterbacks.

"Coming out, getting a bunch of sacks in the past couple weeks, it's been fun to watch," Buckner said. "Guys aren't going to be able to gameplan just for me on third down. You gotta worry about multiple people, and that's when more one-on-ones start getting distributed among the D-line. It's going to be a lot of fun moving forward."

And since Week 7, the Colts lead the NFL with 24 sacks.

Week 7 is notable here because that's when Grover Stewart's six-game suspension began. His suspension ends this week, and he'll be eligible to play again beginning with Sunday's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Colts' run defense slipped from 10th at the time of Stewart's suspension (3.7 yards/carry allowed) to to 17th upon his return (4.2 yards/carry allowed), this defense has worked to make up for his absence by generating a remarkable total of sacks. Since Week 7, the Colts have sent the third-fewest blitzes in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, and eight of those 24 sacks have come when defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has sent extra pressure.

If the Colts can keep turning pressures into sacks and get back to their run-stuffing ways when Stewart returns, it'll only continue to fuel a belief Ollie's room that this is one of the best fronts in the league.