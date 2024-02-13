 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones retires

Jones, a pioneer in the strength and conditioning field, spent six seasons as the Colts' director of sports performance as part of a nearly four-decade NFL career. 

Feb 13, 2024 at 03:30 PM
Colts Communications
Rusty jones

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones has retired. A 34-year NFL veteran, he served in his role with the Colts for the last six seasons (2018-23).

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard:

"Rusty is one of the most well-respected conditioning and nutrition experts in our industry. His energy and passion for sports nutrition is unmatched and Rusty has helped numerous athletes in his career reach their full potential with his knowledge and guidance. Moreso, he is one of the most authentic people I have come across in my career and the Colts were fortunate to have Rusty for the last six years. I'm excited for him to start the next chapter of his life with his wife, Sharon, and son, Tyler."

Jones was the recipient of the 2016 NFL strength and conditioning Lifetime Achievement award. He was named the 2006 National Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society in February of 2007.

Prior to Indianapolis, Jones worked as a sports performance consultant for numerous professional and collegiate programs from 2014-17.

Before initially retiring from the NFL following the 2012 season, Jones served as the director of physical development (2008-2012) and strength and conditioning coordinator (2005-07) with the Chicago Bears. Prior to Chicago, he spent 20 years with the Buffalo Bills after being hired by the team in June of 1985. Jones spent 19 years as the Bills strength and conditioning coordinator before being promoted to director of physical development/assistant to the head coach prior to the 2004 season.

Jones spent two years (1983-84) as the conditioning supervisor for the DeBartolo Corporation, working in Pittsburgh with the Penguins, Spirit and Maulers.

Jones earned a physical education degree from Springfield College and taught for three years (1976-78) at Dover High School in New Hampshire. The native of Berwick, Maine and alumnus of Noble High School returned to Springfield to earn a master's degree in exercise physiology (1979-82), serving as a graduate assistant with the football program his first three years.

