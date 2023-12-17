Running back Tyler Goodson's 'dreams come true' following standout game versus Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Colts are no strangers to the 'next man up mentality,' it was put to the test this Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After catching a 16-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, running back Zack Moss suffered an arm injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game. That meant that it was up to Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to step up and keep the run game afloat.

While Sermon had been in this situation before, getting significant regular season carries with the Colts and in previous stops with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, the same couldn't be said for Goodson.

Though he'd been activated from the practice squad in the Colts' last two games, the only time he'd touched the ball was on receptions (three for nine receiving yards).

Despite primarily serving as the team's receiving back, running backs coach DeAndre Smith said he was confident that if Goodson had to run the ball, he'd be more than capable of doing so.

"I'm not worried about him running because he can run," Smith said on Wednesday. "So, we just got to find opportunities to get him out there."

So, when he got his first carry in the second quarter, Goodson admitted that it felt like a surreal moment.

"I get to the sideline and I'm like, 'Man, hold on. I really got my first carry, like that's crazy,"' Goodson said. "It's a dream come true and I'm excited for this opportunity. I'm happy they were able to trust me - to put the ball in my hands. I tried to do everything I could to make the best of the opportunity."

His workload increased from there as he finished the game with 11 carries for 69 yards, including a 31-yard scamper that set the offense up at the Steelers' 20-yard line.