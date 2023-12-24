Running back Jonathan Taylor reaches end zone in first game since thumb surgery

Taylor finished the game with 43 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Dec 24, 2023 at 05:33 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

For a player who loves the game as much as Taylor, being away from the field for much of this season has been a bitter pill to swallow.

After missing the first four games of the season as he spent time on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Taylor was sidelined again after injuring his right thumb in the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I just came back to the sideline and, 'Something is not right. This is kind of weird," Taylor said when he spoke to the media on Thursday. "Got checked out by the trainers, thought it was a jam so heavy tape job, heavy tape job, until of course you find out at the end of the game what's really going on."

The timing couldn't have been worse considering he was having his best game of the year after rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Rather than getting to build off of the big outing, he had to have surgery and missed the next three contests.

So, when he took the field this Sunday for the first time since Nov. 26, it didn't take long for Taylor to make up for lost time.

On the Colts' opening offensive drive against the Atlanta Falcons, he had six carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, after that drive, there weren't many rushing lanes for Taylor or any of the Colts' running backs to exploit.

Taylor's score was the only time the Colts reached the end zone, making way for their 29-10 loss.

Collectively, the offense averaged 3.9 yards per play and running backs combined for 61 rushing yards. This was second time in three games the unit failed to top 300 yards.

Frustrated that he was unable to contribute more down the stretch, Taylor said the group has to do a better job of fighting for extra yardage.

"I think anytime you don't get production in the run game that's going to hinder you. We got to find a way to make plays," Taylor said. "I know I mentioned this a little earlier in the year you know, maybe something looks a little ugly, but when you get to the line of scrimmage, can you squeeze out two or three yards so it's second and seven, maybe? But that's something that we got to work on in the running back room, but it's tough anytime you can't get the run game going. That opens up a lot."

Taylor finished with 18 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Related Content

news

After loss to Falcons, Colts' focus turns inward as AFC playoff race gets tighter

The Colts lost, 29-10, to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed – for now. 
news

Colts fall to Falcons in final road game of 2023 regular season

The Colts fell to 8-7 on the 2023 season with two games left to play. 
news

Colts announce 7 inactive players for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts, prior to Sunday, ruled out wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion/shoulder), running back Zack Moss (forearm), center Jack Anderson (illness), linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee). 
news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Falcons Week 16

As the Colts prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence remain in concussion protocol ahead of respective Week 16 games

On Friday the Jaguars announced that Lawrence was questionable Week 16. That same day, the Texans ruled out Stroud.
news

Michael Pittman Jr. questionable for Week 16, discusses hit in Colts' Week 15 win over Steelers

Pittman cleared concussion protocol on Friday. He's questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-man roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol, Colts rule out 3 ahead of Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts ruled out center Jack Anderson, linebacker Segun Olubi and right tackle Braden Smith for Sunday's game. 
news

Colts-Falcons preview: AFC South, playoff positioning on the line in final road game of 2023 regular season

The Colts have a chance to lead the AFC South with two weeks to go, but have to take care of business in Atlanta and get some help in Tampa on Sunday. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Falcons with Scott Bair

The Colts play the Falcons this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in 2019, a game the Colts won 27-24.
news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor fully participates again, discusses thumb surgery 

Taylor was listed as a full participant in his first full practice since undergoing surgery on a ligament in his thumb following the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising