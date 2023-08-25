Rookie Evan Hull finds the end zone in the Colts' preseason finale

The touchdown capped off what had been a short but productive night for the running back.

He rushed for a preseason-high 25 yards on six carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry (his best game of the preseason).

"I thought he did a nice job," head coach Shane Steichen said. "I think the offensive line paved some good holes for him, you know, to hit some creases and stuff. But again, I gotta go back and look at all those things – look at the tape but I thought he did a nice job."

In an interview Hull did before the start of the preseason, he acknowledged that even though he knew the preseason was more about development than actual statistics, he wanted to make a good impression on the Colts' front office.