Running Back Burning Questions Heading Into OTAs

INDIANAPOLIS –April on the calendar means work is about to start back up for the Indianapolis Colts.

With the team’s offseason program commencing on April 18, we start our burning question series.

Over the next week and a half, Colts.com will take a look at the "Burning Questions" surrounding all position groups entering 2016.

Here's a look at the running back burning questions heading into the offseason program:

Can Frank Gore keep up this pace at the age of 33?

Frank Gore gave the Colts what they were looking for out of their starting running back in 2016.

Availability and consistent production was what the Colts had long desired for at running back.

Gore was that in 2016.

He once again started in all 16 games.

He ran for 967 rushing yards on 260 carries.

The number '967' doesn't jump off the page for a running back, but it is when you take a closer look at the circumstances around Gore in 2015.

Andrew Luck missed nine games last season. Without Luck in the lineup, Gore's yards per carry went from 4.1 to 3.5.

Anthony Castonzo missed three contests last year. Without Castonzo in the lineup, Gore's yards per carry went from 3.9 to 2.7.

When the Colts were without two of their most offensive pieces, opponents could load the box against a beaten up unit.

Despite that, Gore still fell just short of becoming the first Colts' player to reach 1,000 yards since 2007.

Gore, who turns 33 in May, remains an incredibly durable and productive running back in the NFL.