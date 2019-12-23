Colts' Run Game Stampedes Over Visiting Panthers In 38-6 Rout

While a 1,000-yard season is technically an individual accomplishment on paper, Colts head coach Frank Reich knows that it is a testament to the entire offense working as one to get a running back to those types of milestones.

"It means a lot. Obviously, it means a lot to Marlon, but it means a lot to the offensive line any time you get a guy going over 1,000," Reich said. "It's a real credit to all of those guys, our receivers and tight ends. It's a total offensive-unit effort there and the defense getting us the ball back and getting us some carries. I'm just happy for Marlon. He's kind of had to overcome some stuff the past couple of years with injuries so I was just happy he was able to get that today."

The Colts began the day on Sunday ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing with an average of 127.1 yards per game, and after the game they shot back up to fifth, averaging 133.2. It was a goal of Reich and the Colts' during the offseason to finish 2019 as a top-five rushing offense, so as long as they can maintain their success through next Sunday's season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it will put a check mark next to one of the offense's biggest preseason goals.

If Week 11's effort against the Jaguars — a season-high 264 rushing yards — is any indication, they might be in for another quality day to close out their season.

The Colts had an opponent who they knew could be run on in their sights on Sunday afternoon, and with a running back knocking on the door of this year's 1,000-yard club, they weren't going to be denied.

"The mentality never changes in a game," Smith said. "Every game we're trying to hit the 200 mark, no matter what."