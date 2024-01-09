Colts sign 3 to reserve/future contracts

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Kendell Brooks, guard Lewis Kidd and safety Michael Tutsie to reserve/future contracts.



Brooks, 6-0, 206 pounds, participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2023. Collegiately, he played two seasons (2021-22) at Michigan State and saw action in 24 games (10 starts). Brooks compiled 109 tackles (55 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles for the Spartans. Prior to Michigan State, he spent three years (2018-20) at North Greenville University. Brooks appeared in 19 games (10 starts) for the Crusaders and registered 78 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.



Kidd, 6-6, 311 pounds, spent Weeks 2-15 on the team's practice squad this season. He participated in the New Orleans Saints' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, Kidd played in 13 games (one start) for the Saints after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2022. Collegiately at Montana State (2016-21), he saw action in 54 games, including 48 consecutive starts at tackle and guard. Kidd registered the third-most starts in school history. He earned First Team All-Big Sky honors (2021) and Second Team All-Big Sky recognition (2019).



Tutsie, 5-10, 189 pounds, participated in the team's 2023 training camp after originally signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on June 15, 2023. Collegiately, he played in 68 games (56 starts) at North Dakota State (2018-22) and compiled 338 tackles (184 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 22 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. His last name is pronounced TUHT-zee.