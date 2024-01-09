Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign 3 to reserve/future contracts

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Jan 09, 2024 at 01:15 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Kendell Brooks, guard Lewis Kidd and safety Michael Tutsie to reserve/future contracts.
 
Brooks, 6-0, 206 pounds, participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2023. Collegiately, he played two seasons (2021-22) at Michigan State and saw action in 24 games (10 starts). Brooks compiled 109 tackles (55 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles for the Spartans. Prior to Michigan State, he spent three years (2018-20) at North Greenville University. Brooks appeared in 19 games (10 starts) for the Crusaders and registered 78 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
 
Kidd, 6-6, 311 pounds, spent Weeks 2-15 on the team's practice squad this season. He participated in the New Orleans Saints' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, Kidd played in 13 games (one start) for the Saints after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 16, 2022. Collegiately at Montana State (2016-21), he saw action in 54 games, including 48 consecutive starts at tackle and guard. Kidd registered the third-most starts in school history. He earned First Team All-Big Sky honors (2021) and Second Team All-Big Sky recognition (2019).
 
Tutsie, 5-10, 189 pounds, participated in the team's 2023 training camp after originally signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on June 15, 2023. Collegiately, he played in 68 games (56 starts) at North Dakota State (2018-22) and compiled 338 tackles (184 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 22 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. His last name is pronounced TUHT-zee.

Related Content

news

Colts sign 9 to reserve/future contracts, 4 to one-year contract extensions, waive CB Tony Brown 

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.
news

Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree to 53-man roster from practice squad, sign TE Eric Tomlinson to practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and LB Liam Anderson to active roster from practice squad for Week 17 game against Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.
news

Colts sign LB Austin Ajiake to practice squad 

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 
news

Colts place S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, sign S Henry Black to 53-man roster from Steelers practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and T Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.
news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-man roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

Colts sign RB Tyler Goodson to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign DE Zach McCloud, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Juwann Winfree to practice squad; release G Lewis Kidd from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. Additionally on Tuesday, the Colts placed cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on the Reserve/Suspended list for three games for conduct detrimental to the team.
news

Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea to active roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
news

Colts elevate RB Tyler Goodson to active roster from practice squad, place DE Derek Rivers on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising