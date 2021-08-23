Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today waived defensive tackle Joey Ivie, linebacker Skai Moore and tight end Andrew Vollert.

Ivie, 6-3, 295 pounds, was signed by the Colts on July 31, 2021. He has played in eight career games and has totaled two tackles in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020), Tennessee Titans (2019-20), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19), Seattle Seahawks (2018), Atlanta Falcons (2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2017). Ivie was originally selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Moore, 6-3, 225 pounds, was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He appeared in 10 career games (one start) and tallied four solo tackles. Moore also spent time on the team's practice squad.