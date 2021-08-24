Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai 

Togiai appeared in four games for the Colts in 2020. 

Aug 24, 2021 at 02:54 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (4)

Westfield, Ind. –The Indianapolis Colts today waived-injured tight end Noah Togiai. If Togiai clear waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list. 

Togiai, 6-4, 244 pounds, played in four games with the Colts last season after being claimed by the team off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6, 2020. He participated in the Eagles' 2020 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. Collegiately, Togiai played in 44 games (37 starts) at Oregon State (2015-19) and finished with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Colts Waive Kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro signed with the Colts in May. 
news

Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
news

Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.
news

Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday. 
news

Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waived-Injured WR Gary Jennings

The Colts made two roster moves before Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate Xavier Rhodes, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Julién Davenport From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Waive Rolan Milligan, Jalen Morton; Place J.J. Nelson On Injured Reserve

The Colts made a number of roster moves before Friday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The eight-year NFL veteran is entering his second season with the Colts. 
news

Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley, DT Joey Ivie

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.
news

Colts Place Tackle Julién Davenport On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tackle Julién Davenport on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Sign Cornerback Holton Hill

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Holton Hill.
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising