Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai 

Togiai, 6-4, 244 pounds, played in four games with the Colts last season after being claimed by the team off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6, 2020. He participated in the Eagles' 2020 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. Collegiately, Togiai played in 44 games (37 starts) at Oregon State (2015-19) and finished with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.