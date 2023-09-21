Colts sign G Dakoda Shepley to practice squad, place CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart on Practice Squad Injured list.

The Colts made the following moves on Thursday.

Sep 21, 2023 at 08:29 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
shepley-1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad and placed cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Shepley, 6-5, 290 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally being claimed by the team off waivers (from Dallas) on January 1, 2023. He has played in 13 career games in his time with the Cowboys (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2020-21) and New York Jets (2018). Shepley spent the 2019 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League and started 14 games. Collegiately, he saw action in 32 regular season games and six postseason contests at the University of British Columbia (2014-17). Shepley was named a Canada West all-star in 2017. He helped the Thunderbirds win the Vanier Cup in 2015.

Taylor-Stuart, 6-2, 200 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 30, 2023. He participated in training camp with the Colts after originally being signed as a free agent on July 28, 2023. Taylor-Stuart spent the entire 2022 season on the Dallas Cowboys' Injured Reserve list. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Taylor-Stuart played in 32 games (19 starts) at USC (2018-21) and compiled 80 tackles (54 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: NFL power rankings, Anthony Richardson update, Shaquille Leonard's impact on defense

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 3 with questions on the NFL landscape, Anthony Richardson's status and more ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly in concussion protocol, do not participate Wednesday

Richardson and Kelly exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to concussions. 
news

Zack Moss' 'grinder' mentality bringing physical attitude, and hidden yardage, to Colts' offense

Moss' ability to evade tackles and churn out extra yards after contact had a significant impact on the Colts in his 2023 debut last weekend. 
news

How Gardner Minshew earned the trust of the Colts locker room

Entering last Sunday's game after Anthony Richardson's injury, Minshew completed over 80 percent of this throws and threw a touchdown pass.
news

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley says Colts run defense will be 'put to the test' this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens

Through the first two games of the season, the Colts have a league-best 83.5 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne among 173 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney were both Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists a year ago; Wayne has been a finalist in each of his four years of eligibility. 
news

Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; sign RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad; waive T Ryan Hayes

The Colts made the following moves on Tuesday.
news

5 Colts Things Learned, Week 2: Shane Steichen earns first win, O-line and D-line set tone vs. Texans

The Colts won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

'No one panicked:' How Gardner Minshew stepped in for Anthony Richardson, pushed Colts to Week 2 win over Texans

Gardner Minshew tagged in for an injured Anthony Richardson in the second quarter and helped propel the Colts to a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.  
news

Zack Moss' fight for extra yards helps re-vamp Colts rushing attack against Houston Texans

Zack Moss led all players during Sunday's game with 88 rushing yards.
Advertising