Colts sign G Dakoda Shepley to practice squad, place CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart on Practice Squad Injured list.

Shepley, 6-5, 290 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally being claimed by the team off waivers (from Dallas) on January 1, 2023. He has played in 13 career games in his time with the Cowboys (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2020-21) and New York Jets (2018). Shepley spent the 2019 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League and started 14 games. Collegiately, he saw action in 32 regular season games and six postseason contests at the University of British Columbia (2014-17). Shepley was named a Canada West all-star in 2017. He helped the Thunderbirds win the Vanier Cup in 2015.