Roster Move: Colts Bring DE Anthony Winbush Back To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of defensive end Anthony Winbush to their practice squad. The team also released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

Nov 30, 2018 at 08:47 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
113018_transaction-winbush

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Anthony Winbush to the practice squad and released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

Winbush, 6-1, 240 pounds, has had two previous stints on the Colts practice squad this season. He participated in the Atlanta Falcons 2018 offseason program and training camp before being released prior to the start of the regular season. Winbush originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Collegiately, he played in 45 career games (23 starts) at Ball State and totaled 99 tackles (56 solo), 32.5 tackles for loss, 25.0 sacks, one pass defensed, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Walker, 5-11, 216 pounds, has spent a majority of the season on the Colts practice squad. He participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 1. Walker signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 1, 2018. He spent the entire 2017 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Walker was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.

