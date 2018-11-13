Roster Move: Colts Bring Back WR Steve Ishmael To Practice Squad

Ishmael, 6-2, 212 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 1. Ishmael was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018.

Collegiately, Ishmael started 39-of-47 career games at Syracuse and compiled 219 receptions for 2,891 yards and 18 touchdowns. He finished as the program's all-time leader in receiving yardage and his 10 100-yard receiving games ranked second on the Orange career list. Ishmael's career receptions total was the second most in school history and the 12th on the ACC career chart. He tied for fourth in school history in touchdown receptions and fifth in receiving yards per game (61.5).