Roster Hopefuls Morris, Smith Lead Way On Game-Winning Drive

Morris finished his preseason having completed 39-of-61 passes (64 percent) for four touchdowns and one interception, for a quarterback rating of 142.3.

That one interception — which came in the end zone as the Colts' offense was driving at the end of the first half — was the only real blip in his performance on Thursday. Overall against the Bengals, Morris completed 20-of-30 passes for 217 yards in just more than a half of play.

"Good. It could be better, though," Morris said when asked to evaluate his own play in the preseason. "You're always going to look at it with a tough eye, and you want to grade yourself really hard. But you did some good things and you did some things that you're not too happy (about) — for example, that pick at the end of the (first) half. You've just got to do better at that and grow from there."

Smith, meanwhile, caught four total passes for 45 yards and the aforementioned 25-yard touchdown on Thursday against the Bengals.

For the preseason, the undrafted rookie out of Iowa caught 10 total passes for 138 yards and two scores.

Smith is a prime candidate for the Colts' final one or two spots at wide receiver come Week 1, alongside Chester Rogers and McKay.

"Real badly," Smith said, when asked about his desire to make the Colts' final roster. "I know if it doesn't work out here, hopefully it works out somewhere else. You're not only playing for one team; it's your interview for any other team in the NFL. So if it doesn't work out here — hopefully it does — all I know I worked by butt off, and only God can control everything else."

Pagano said guys like Morris and Smith have given the coaching staff, as well as general manager Ryan Grigson and his staff, some tough decisions by 4 p.m. Saturday, when the team is required to cut down from 75 to 53 players on the active roster.