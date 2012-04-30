ROSTER ADDITIONS FOLLOWING DRAFT





The Indianapolis Colts today have agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents including, defensive end James Aiono, defensive tackle Chigbo Anunoby, offensive tackle Steven Baker, defensive back Cameron Chism, defensive end Kevin Eagan, defensive back Antonio Fenelus, offensive guard Jason Foster, linebacker Chris Galippo, offensive guard Hayworth Hicks, defensive back Buddy Jackson, safety Matt Merletti, safety Micah Pellerin, wide receiver Jabin Sambrano, punter Brian Stahovich and wide receiver Griff Whalen. The team also agreed to terms with tight end Dominique Jones and claimed running back Deji Karim off waivers.

Aiono, 6-3, 305 pounds, spent two seasons at Utah following a stint at Snow College. As a defensive end with the Utes, he compiled 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks. At Snow, he was a 2008 first-team junior college All-America choice and was rated the No. 1 recruit in the nation by Rivals.com. Aiono was also the Western States Football League 2008 Defensive MVP and first-team all-conference defensive lineman.

Anunoby, 6-4, 324 pounds, totaled 49 tackles (26 solo), a team-leading 14.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a defensive tackle last season for Morehouse College. For his performance, he was invited to play in the HBCU All-Star game.

Baker, 6-8, 310 pounds, is a four-year letterwinner at offensive tackle for East Carolina University. He competed in 42 career contests and started nine of 12 games last season. Baker was part of an offensive line that helped ECU tally 12 rushing touchdowns in the last seven games of the 2011 campaign and provided time for quarterback Dominique Davis to set NCAA records for consecutive completions in a game (26 vs. Navy) and a season (36 vs. Memphis and Navy). Baker also competed on special teams.

Chism, 5-10, 190 pounds, was a three-year starter for Maryland at cornerback who started 32 of 44 career games and ranked first on the team in career passes defensed (16), tied for first in career interceptions (seven) and ranked third in career tackles (191). As a senior last season, he registered 47 tackles and three interceptions and became one of only three players in school history with two interception returns for touchdowns.

Eagan, 6-4, 276 pounds, totaled 104 tackles (53 solo), 23.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries last season as a defensive end with Endicott College. He was named a BSN All-America second-team selection, the NEFC Boyd Division and ECAC DIII North Defensive Player of the Year and was an All-New England pick by the New England Football Writers. Eagan graduated as the school's career leader in tackles (371), tackles for loss (70.0), sacks (23.5), forced fumbles (seven) and fumble recoveries (seven).

Fenelus, 5-9, 190 pounds, is a four-year letterman at defensive back for the Wisconsin Badgers. In 52 collegiate games (32 starts) he notched 155 tackles (113 solo), nine interceptions, 22 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection and was the winner of UW's Jimmy Demetral Team MVP as a senior last season. Fenelus also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2010.

Foster, 6-5, 305 pounds, was a four-year starter for Rhode Island at offensive tackle. He earned second-team All-CAA honors last season and garnered third-team honors in 2010 as the Rams totaled six games with 150-plus rushing yards.

Galippo, 6-2, 250 pounds, compiled 166 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and six interceptions as a linebacker for the University of Southern California. In 2010, he was named an honorable mention All-Pac 10 selection while earning the team's Special Teams Player of the Year Award. In 2009, he was a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and made the CollegeFootballNews.com Sophomore All-America first-team list.

Hicks, 6-3, 336 pounds, started 24 of 36 games at offensive guard for Iowa State and last year was presented with the team's Arthur Floyd Scott Sward Award as the most outstanding offensive lineman. He also garnered second-team All-Big 12 honors from league coaches and honorable mention conference honors from the Associated Press.

Jackson, 6-1, 180 pounds, totaled 34 tackles (23 solo), four passes defensed and one fumble recovery last season as a defensive back for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He competed in every contest over his last two seasons and also participated on special teams.

Merletti, 5-11, 205 pounds, totaled 88 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a safety at the University of North Carolina. He compiled a season-high 36 tackles last season and logged both of his career interceptions in 2010.

Pellerin, 6-1, 195 pounds, logged 51 tackles (29 solo), four interceptions, 15 passes defensed and one forced fumble as a senior defensive back last season at Hampton. He saw action in every game over his last three seasons (33).

Sambrano, 5-11, 175 pounds, started three consecutive seasons at wide receiver for the Montana Grizzlies and totaled 1,787 career receiving yards. Last season, he earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference accolades while leading the team with 632 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Sambrano was also a Big Sky Conference honorable mention selection in 2010.

Stahovich, 6-0, 190 pounds, was one of the nation's top punters at San Diego State, earning first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors in each of his last three seasons. As a senior, he averaged 43.4 yards per punt with over a quarter of his attempts going for more than 50 yards.

Whalen, 6-1, 185 pounds, was a teammate of Indianapolis draft selections; quarterback Andrew Luck and tight end Coby Fleener at Stanford. In his collegiate career, Whalen totaled 1,058 receiving yards (13.2 avg.) while adding five touchdowns as a wide receiver. Last season, he led the Cardinal in receiving yards (749) and recorded four touchdowns.

Jones, 6-3, 255 pounds, comes to Indianapolis from the Reading Express of the Indoor Football League. Through seven games this season, he led the team with 39 receptions for 349 yards and seven touchdowns. As a senior at Shepherd University, Jones recorded 34 receptions for 403 yards and nine touchdowns. He helped lead his team to the Division II National Semi-Finals and a school record 12 wins. For his performance, Jones earned third-team All-America honors and second-team all-conference accolades. Prior to joining Reading, Jones gained professional football experience as a tight end for the UFL's Sacramento Mountain Lions.