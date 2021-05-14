Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

Teamer, 5-11, 187 pounds, was signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 10, 2021. In 2020, he participated in the Los Angeles Chargers' offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2019, Teamer played in seven games (six starts) with the Chargers and compiled 40 tackles (30 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and one interception. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2019.