Robert Mathis' Ring Of Honor Induction Ceremony Moved To 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Mathis' special day is still very much happening — it's just going to be pushed back a bit.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected effect on attendance and special events at NFL stadiums this year, the Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Mathis, one of the greatest pass rushers in league history, is being moved to the 2021 season.

"Considering the NFL COVID protocol restrictions on stadium capacity and on-field activities, we're moving the @RobertMathis98 Ring of Honor Induction to 2021," Irsay tweeted on Thursday. "#98DeservesAFullHouse!!"

Mathis, the franchise's all-time sack leader, played 14 seasons (2003-2016) with the Colts after being selected by the team in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft. He saw action in 192 career games (121 starts) and totaled 604 tackles (456 solo), 123.0 sacks, 18 passes defensed, 52 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries (three returned for touchdowns), one interception and 15 special teams stops.

Mathis appeared in 18 postseason contests (11 starts) and tallied 48 tackles (32 solo), 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI-winning team.

Mathis finished his career ranked 17th in league history in sacks and his 47 sack-forced fumbles are a league record. He was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls (2008-2013) and was voted a 2013 Associated Press and Sporting News First Team NFL All-Pro selection.

In 2013, Mathis won the inaugural Deacon Jones Award as the NFL's sack leader with 19.5. He became the second member in Colts history to lead the league in sacks (Dwight Freeney, 2004). Mathis was named to the 2013 PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams as well as the NFL 101 AFC Defensive Player of the Year.