Rob Windsor Looking To Put Himself On The Map With Colts

» Windsor won't be flying under the radar when all is said and done: Windsor earned All-Big Ten honors throughout his Penn State career, performed well at the Senior Bowl in January as well as at the Combine in February, but he still landed in the sixth round of the draft.

But Windsor put it all in perspective, saying, "Being able to be picked up in itself is just a blessing."

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity and really excited to be a Colt," Windsor said. "Being under the radar, I'm just kind of used to it at this point. At some point in my career I'm gonna break through, and I don't think we'll have that talk anymore of me being under the radar.

"It's just got me hungry, to be honest, because I know my worth," Windsor continued. "I acknowledge that, and if everyone else doesn't acknowledge that, that just keeps me hungry."

» Where does Windsor fit with the Colts?: Windsor saw some different roles throughout his college career, which included his weight fluctuating between 280 and 315, although he plans to play around 290 in the NFL.

"Early on in my career, I played more one-technique, and then you saw me more at three-technique this last year in my senior year," Windsor said of his time at Penn State. "I'm not too familiar (with the Colts' scheme), but I'm excited to get familiar. I know you guys are like a four-down front penetration scheme, which I think I'll fit great into. I'm a penetrator. I'm honestly really excited to be able to play in this type of scheme and with this team."

Windsor said he wasn't too surprised when the Colts came calling on Saturday.

"They made it relevant that there was always a strong interest there," Windsor said of the Colts' interest in him throughout the draft process. "Just where I got picked was the question mark, but I always knew there was interest there."

» Windsor has a high motor, but that's not all: The first thing that jumps off the screen when watching Windsor is his energy and motor. He may not always make the play, but he regularly influences running lanes and the backfield, but he also says being known for his motor covers up some of his other attributes.