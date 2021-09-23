Colts To Host Watch Parties For Upcoming Road Games

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties" in Carmel, Ind. on Oct. 3 when the Colts visit the Miami Dolphins, and downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 24 for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Carmel Watch Party at Midtown Plaza is open to all ages, while the downtown Indianapolis party at Mechanical Pins Company is for ages 21 and older.
Both parties are free to attend and will include appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment, Colts activities, exclusive giveaways and much more!
NFL teams are permitted to host a limited number of road game watch parties per season. Unauthorized watch parties are prohibited by the NFL, and all requests must be approved by the Colts. For more info, visit Colts.com/watchparty.
Sun., October 3 – Carmel Watch Party
WHEN: 11 a.m. Watch Party begins
Activities open
- Tailgating areas open
- Colts in Motion open
- Play 60 Zone open
- Food & drink specials at Midtown restaurants
- Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
- Live entertainment
- Free Colts flag for the first 200 fans!
1 p.m. Colts-Dolphins kickoff – live on the big screen
WHERE: Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd., Carmel
NOTE: Fans are permitted to bring in their own food and beverages, but all bags and items are subject to search.
- No grilling will be permitted.
- Fans may bring their own chairs, blankets and other items.
- Fans are encouraged to follow local and CDC COVID-protocols.
Since opening in May 2019, Midtown Plaza has become a destination for visitors, residents and daytime office workers. A range of free amenities are available in the area, including neighborhood green spaces, community tables and benches, shade structures and a 16-foot-wide video screen for live sporting events, movies and other video highlights of Carmel.
Sun., October 24 – Downtown Indy Watch Party
WHEN: 7 p.m. Watch Party begins
Activities open
- Drink specials
- Duckpin bowling, Pinball, Bocce Ball, Patio Pong and Ping Pong (pay-per-play)
- Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
- Live entertainment by DJ GNO
- Free Colts t-shirt for the first 200 fans!
8:20 p.m. Colts-49ers kickoff
WHERE: Pins Mechanical Company at Bottleworks, 856 Carrollton Ave.
NOTE: All guests must be 21 or older to attend.
- Fans are permitted to bring in their own food, but no outside beverages.
- Fans are encouraged to follow local and CDC COVID-protocols.
Pins Mechanical Company combines "old school" entertainment with quality libations to redefine how a night out should be spent with friends. Pins Mechanical Company was established in 2016 and is owned and operated by Rise Brands.
Rise Brands develops immersive consumer engagements and brings the concepts to life through unique brand experiences, such as 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, Pins Mechanical Company, No Soliciting and Weenie Wonder. Each of its brands allow for creative, authentic fun. Established in 2013, Rise continues to create, develop and grow brands from its home office in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.risebrands.com for more information.