Colts To Host Watch Parties For Upcoming Road Games

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties" in Carmel, Ind. on Oct. 3 when the Colts visit the Miami Dolphins, and downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 24 for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Carmel Watch Party at Midtown Plaza is open to all ages, while the downtown Indianapolis party at Mechanical Pins Company is for ages 21 and older.

Both parties are free to attend and will include appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment, Colts activities, exclusive giveaways and much more!