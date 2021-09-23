Colts To Host Watch Parties For Upcoming Road Games

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game “Watch Parties” in Carmel, Ind. on Oct. 3 when the Colts visit the Miami Dolphins, and downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 24 for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sep 23, 2021 at 09:12 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Midtown Colt Game-20 (2) (1)

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties" in Carmel, Ind. on Oct. 3 when the Colts visit the Miami Dolphins, and downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 24 for the Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Carmel Watch Party at Midtown Plaza is open to all ages, while the downtown Indianapolis party at Mechanical Pins Company is for ages 21 and older.

Both parties are free to attend and will include appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment, Colts activities, exclusive giveaways and much more!

NFL teams are permitted to host a limited number of road game watch parties per season. Unauthorized watch parties are prohibited by the NFL, and all requests must be approved by the Colts. For more info, visit Colts.com/watchparty.

Sun., October 3 – Carmel Watch Party

WHEN: 11 a.m. Watch Party begins

Activities open

  • Tailgating areas open
  • Colts in Motion open
  • Play 60 Zone open
  • Food & drink specials at Midtown restaurants
  • Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
  • Live entertainment
  • Free Colts flag for the first 200 fans!

1 p.m. Colts-Dolphins kickoff – live on the big screen

WHERE: Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd., Carmel

NOTE: Fans are permitted to bring in their own food and beverages, but all bags and items are subject to search.

  • No grilling will be permitted.
  • Fans may bring their own chairs, blankets and other items.
  • Fans are encouraged to follow local and CDC COVID-protocols.

Since opening in May 2019, Midtown Plaza has become a destination for visitors, residents and daytime office workers. A range of free amenities are available in the area, including neighborhood green spaces, community tables and benches, shade structures and a 16-foot-wide video screen for live sporting events, movies and other video highlights of Carmel.

Sun., October 24 – Downtown Indy Watch Party

WHEN: 7 p.m. Watch Party begins

Activities open

  • Drink specials
  • Duckpin bowling, Pinball, Bocce Ball, Patio Pong and Ping Pong (pay-per-play)
  • Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
  • Live entertainment by DJ GNO
  • Free Colts t-shirt for the first 200 fans!

8:20 p.m. Colts-49ers kickoff

WHERE: Pins Mechanical Company at Bottleworks, 856 Carrollton Ave.

NOTE: All guests must be 21 or older to attend.

  • Fans are permitted to bring in their own food, but no outside beverages.
  • Fans are encouraged to follow local and CDC COVID-protocols.

Pins Mechanical Company combines "old school" entertainment with quality libations to redefine how a night out should be spent with friends. Pins Mechanical Company was established in 2016 and is owned and operated by Rise Brands.

Rise Brands develops immersive consumer engagements and brings the concepts to life through unique brand experiences, such as 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, Pins Mechanical Company, No Soliciting and Weenie Wonder. Each of its brands allow for creative, authentic fun. Established in 2013, Rise continues to create, develop and grow brands from its home office in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.risebrands.com for more information.

Related Content

news

Colts To Honor 'Crucial Catch Warriors' In Battle Against Cancer

Throughout the month of October, the Indianapolis Colts will join Ashley HomeStore to honor 25 cancer survivors or individuals battling cancer as 2021 Crucial Catch Warriors.  
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Feeling Better, But Does Not Practice Wednesday

Wentz did not participate in Wednesday's practice but said he's feeling better after suffering sprains in both his ankles in the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, Bob Sanders Among Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees

It's Mathis' first time eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Wayne is making his third appearance. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz Has Sprains In Both Ankles, Too Early To Know Status For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Wentz was injured in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

The Colts liked what they saw from Carson Wentz before his ankle injury, but the team's issues in the red zone were the story from Week 2's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

'That's Basically The Story:' Colts Hope To Clean Up Red Zone Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts converted just 1-of-4 red zone trips to touchdowns in Sunday's three-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams; Indy also scored zero points on two separate goal-to-go opportunities. The Colts hope to turn it around offensively and take advantage in those situations, starting next Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
news

By The Numbers: Rams 27, Colts 24 (2021 Week 2)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Carson Wentz's Day Ends With Ankle Injury, But Colts Come Away Impressed With QB In Loss to Rams

Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter but showed plenty of encouraging signs, from his toughness to his operation of the offense, in the Colts' Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. 
news

Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony A 'Full-Circle' Moment For Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

In August, all-time Indianapolis Colts greats Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning received their gold jackets and were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday, at halftime of the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, James and Manning received their Hall of Fame rings.
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Rams Week 2

The Colts look to bounce back against Aaron Donald, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2. Follow along with updates from writer JJ Stankevitz throughout the game right here. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising